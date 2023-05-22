Chris Murphy Joins Digital Hands as CRO as the Company Enters New Growth Era
Chris Murphy joins Digital Hands during its most recent growth phase. Chris serves as the go-to-market leader focused on Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy brings a stellar track record in building teams and aligning programs to best propel customers forward in their cybersecurity journey. As a CRO, Murphy is known to put extreme focus on value generation and customer relationships in his modern approach to growth. Most recently, Murphy was the CRO of IronNet, a global leader in Network Detect and Response (NDR) and Collective Defense cybersecurity solutions, where he exceeded sales performance expectations while streamlining the organization and honing market messaging to attract customers who needed the value most.
“As Digital Hands enters a new phase of growth to complement enhanced intelligence and automation efforts for SOC optimization, my position of leading market expansion and delivering an outstanding customer experience with enhanced services is very exciting”, said Murphy. “The company has a longstanding, award-winning record of delivering outcomes that dramatically improve our clients’ cybersecurity resiliency in a world where compliance is only the starting point. To push this to the next level, as an addition to a culturally aligned team with a customer obsession, is a rewarding adventure that I am energized to lead.”
Chris Murphy's addition to the Digital Hands team is the organization's latest move in executing an accelerated growth strategy. Innovation to keep customers protected against evolving threats is a top priority and is a direct result of collaborating with leading cybersecurity technology partners as out-of-the-box solutions are viewed as “one size fits none”. Beyond the core delivery honed over two decades, Digital Hands has recently announced partnerships that bring innovation and speed that eclipse past offerings available in the market.
“On behalf of the entire team, we welcome Chris Murphy as our CRO. Murphy has a tremendous background in performance and weaving the connective thread across the sales, marketing, and customer success disciplines for a comprehensive growth strategy. As a builder, our customers will appreciate his obsession with the entire journey”, said Charlotte Baker, CEO.
