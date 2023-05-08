PSD NEWS RELEASE – Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate Milton Kapule captured.

HONOLULU – Missing Laumaka work furlough inmate Milton Kapule was captured by Honolulu Police at around 6:55 a.m. He will be processed and eventually returned to OCCC.

“I would like to thank Honolulu Police and State Sheriffs for all their efforts made to look for inmate Kapule and HPD for arresting him and bringing him back into custody ” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.

On April 24 Kapule fled from the furlough housing after staff summoned him at about 10 a.m. Kapule is serving time for Robbery 1 and Promoting Prison Contraband 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for May 2024. He faces and additional escape charge.

Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates. Inmates assigned to Laumaka are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.

