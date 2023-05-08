Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor lowers flags to mourn Texas victims

Submit Release
HONOLULU, HI  ̶  At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from the time of this order on Monday, May 8, through sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

“We lower the flags in solemn remembrance of the victims of gun violence in Allen, Texas and with healing wishes for all the families and loved ones who are hurting,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Every leader in America needs to work together to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening.”

 

