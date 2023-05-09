Clinical Psychologist Teaches How to Simplify Life’s Complications and Live in the Moment
SIMPLIFY: POWERFUL WORDS FOR LIFE'S COMPLICATED SITUATIONS by Dr. Susan Pazak
The mind is where we battle, and the weapons are our words. As we change our words and reactions, we change our thoughts and perspectives and choose our battles much more wisely.”UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Negative words and thoughts complicate our lives and have the power to negatively affect our mental health and physical health. Core beliefs and negative self-talk can be changed to create a healthier, simpler and more positive life. SIMPLIFY by author, clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Susan Pazak, contains sayings and scriptures that offer specific strategies readers can use to create a more positive life. In a time where complications and negativity are prevalent, this book is sure to resonate with readers.
— Dr. Susan Pazak
The book focuses on changing our words, thoughts, and actions. Shifting out of negative thought patterns takes a consistent and persistent effort, and the words within show readers that this is a place to begin to implement change. Dr. Pazak emphasizes the importance of being present and teaches readers to be aware of and challenge unnecessary negative thoughts.
Readers will learn that the key to living a happy life is to enjoy the journey. As Dr. Pazak reminds us, “The mind is where we battle, and the weapons are our words. As we change our words and reactions, we change our thoughts and perspectives and choose our battles much more wisely.”
In each of seven sections, readers will discover words, sayings, and strategies that will allow them to address complicated situations in simple and effective ways. They will learn to manage negative thoughts and words rather than allowing thoughts to manage them. The knowledge and techniques for self-discipline and self-control make an immediate impact on one’s life.
Not only is SIMPLIFY full of valuable, life-changing knowledge, the teachings are presented in an easy manner that makes sense. SIMPLIFY is unique and different than other self-help books that often identify problems without solutions that can be implemented on a daily basis. This book presents effective solutions logically and is delivered from a place of wisdom and experience.
SIMPLIFY: POWERFUL WORDS FOR LIFE'S COMPLICATED SITUATIONS is available on Amazon and other popular outlets where books are sold.
About the author:
Dr. Pazak is a Clinical Psychologist in Southern California and offers coaching and consulting all over the world. “Change your thoughts and everything else will follow” is Dr. Pazak’s philosophy along with her specialty formulas on how to make that happen. She has a Bachelor’s degree, Masters degree and PhD in Clinical Psychology.
Dr. Susan Pazak
Elite Concierge Coaching Services
+1 949-363-0700
dr.susan@cox.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn