MassDOT Announces Student Winners: 2023 Safe Routes to School Program Yard Sign Design Contest 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 SRTS Yard Sign Design Contest. The annual contest raises awareness for transportation-related themes that help support school safety for walking and biking to school and is open to students in Kindergarten through 8th grade who are attending participating SRTS partner public school.

“We are so pleased with the enthusiasm and creativity of students who submitted their ideas for the Safe Routes to School Yard Sign Design Contest,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “The artwork that was submitted for this year’s contest was impressive and commendable, and I would like to thank all of the participating students for submitting colorful and impactful signs which emphasize safety messages."

This year’s theme was centered around slowing down in school zones and on school property. Four successful yard signs were selected out of over 500 submitted applicants. Additionally, for the first time, submissions included multilingual designs.

The successful applicant public schools and respective yard sign designs are below and are identified as follows