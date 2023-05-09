New Jersey’s Passaic City School District Meets Deadlines, Collaborates with OpenGov eProcurement Software
Before OpenGov: Missed deadlines, bids from the same vendors, no collaboration. After OpenGov eProcurement software: organization and smiles all around.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff at the Passaic (NJ) City School District struggled with meeting deadlines and collaborating due to a manual system, so officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and school districts, on eProcurement software.
Procurement staff at the School District, which has 17 schools that serve more than 14,500 students, worked with an entirely paper-based system. The system caused a ripple effect of disorganization, especially in contract management, where staff struggled to get contracts out on time. The team also lacked the ability to collaborate with schools and other departments—purchasing requests often lacked vital information. Finally, the manual process affected bid submissions. The District received replies from the same vendors every time. The District needed a refresh, one only OpenGov Procurement could bring.
By investing in OpenGov Procurement’s automated end-to-end solution, the District will enjoy streamlined processes, increased collaboration, and outreach to more vendors. Staff are likely to spend 75% less time crafting solicitations using OpenGov’s guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates. When requesting a purchase, staff across departments can use a fully guided intake module reinforced with automatic error checking. Staff also look forward to having a Scope Library, where solicitation preparers can see what others have included in similar RFPs. Suppliers will then be able to submit bids via the Vendor Portal, an easy-to-use platform that leads to more bid completions from more suppliers. And missed contract deadlines will be a thing of the past when staff sets alerts and notifications so that contracts go out on time, keeping the District in compliance.
The Passaic City School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here