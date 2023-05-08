Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center to Close but FEMA Help Still Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center in Woodbury will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, but that does not mean that FEMA is leaving the state.

Three Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open to help survivors of the March 31 to April 1, 2023, severe storms and tornadoes. The table below lists hours and locations. For additional Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers open after May 6, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. You may visit any recovery center to get help.

DRCs by County Address Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time) Cannon East Side Elementary School 5658 McMinnville Highway Woodbury, TN 37190 May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 8 and May 9: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closes: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 McNairy The Latta Theater 205 W. Court Avenue Selmer, TN 38375 May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tipton Dyersburg State Community College Public Library 3149 Highway 51 South Covington, TN 38019 May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wayne Lincoln Brass Works 309 Hurricane Meadows Drive Waynesboro, TN 38485 May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MOBILE DRCs by County Address Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time) Haywood Haywood County Justice Complex 100 S. Dupree Avenue Brownsville, TN 38012 May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Lewis Lewis County 911 Center 116 Commerce Street Hohenwald, TN 38462 May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rutherford Rockvale Community Center 9972 Rockvale Road Rockvale, TN 37153 May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FEMA is continuing its work with the state and other partners to help Tennessee residents recover from the storms. FEMA specialists are available to help update information in your accounts and direct you to federal, state and community programs and assistance.

Even with the scheduled closing of the Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your check.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Tuesday, June 6. Here are the ways to apply:

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.