Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center to Close but FEMA Help Still Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center in Woodbury will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, but that does not mean that FEMA is leaving the state.

Three Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open to help survivors of the March 31 to April 1, 2023, severe storms and tornadoes. The table below lists hours and locations. For additional Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers open after May 6, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. You may visit any recovery center to get help.

DRCs by County

Address

Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)

 

Cannon

East Side Elementary School

5658 McMinnville Highway

Woodbury, TN 37190

May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 8 and May 9: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closes: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9

 

 

McNairy

The Latta Theater

205 W. Court Avenue

Selmer, TN 38375

May 5 and May 6:  7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Tipton

Dyersburg State Community College

Public Library

3149 Highway 51 South

Covington, TN 38019

 

May 5 and May 6:  7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

 

Wayne

Lincoln Brass Works

309 Hurricane Meadows Drive

Waynesboro, TN 38485

May 5 and May 6:  7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MOBILE DRCs by County

Address

Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)

Haywood

Haywood County Justice Complex

100 S. Dupree Avenue

Brownsville, TN 38012

May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Lewis

Lewis County 911 Center

116 Commerce Street

Hohenwald, TN 38462

May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Rutherford

Rockvale Community Center

9972 Rockvale Road

Rockvale, TN 37153

May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

FEMA is continuing its work with the state and other partners to help Tennessee residents recover from the storms. FEMA specialists are available to help update information in your accounts and direct you to federal, state and community programs and assistance.

Even with the scheduled closing of the Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your check.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Tuesday, June 6. Here are the ways to apply:

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

