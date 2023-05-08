Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center to Close but FEMA Help Still Available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center in Woodbury will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, but that does not mean that FEMA is leaving the state.
Three Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open to help survivors of the March 31 to April 1, 2023, severe storms and tornadoes. The table below lists hours and locations. For additional Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers open after May 6, visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator. You may visit any recovery center to get help.
|
DRCs by County
|
Address
|
Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)
|
Cannon
|
East Side Elementary School
5658 McMinnville Highway
Woodbury, TN 37190
|
May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 8 and May 9: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closes: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9
|
McNairy
|
The Latta Theater
205 W. Court Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
|
May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Tipton
|
Dyersburg State Community College
Public Library
3149 Highway 51 South
Covington, TN 38019
|
May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|
Wayne
|
Lincoln Brass Works
309 Hurricane Meadows Drive
Waynesboro, TN 38485
|
May 5 and May 6: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
May 8 to May 12: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 13: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|
MOBILE DRCs by County
|
Address
|
Hours of Operation/Days (Central Daylight Time)
|
Haywood
|
Haywood County Justice Complex
100 S. Dupree Avenue
Brownsville, TN 38012
|
May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Lewis
|
Lewis County 911 Center
116 Commerce Street
Hohenwald, TN 38462
|
May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Rutherford
|
Rockvale Community Center
9972 Rockvale Road
Rockvale, TN 37153
|
May 5 to May 6: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FEMA is continuing its work with the state and other partners to help Tennessee residents recover from the storms. FEMA specialists are available to help update information in your accounts and direct you to federal, state and community programs and assistance.
Even with the scheduled closing of the Cannon County Disaster Recovery Center, help from FEMA is just a phone call away. Survivors can get answers from specialists at the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
It is important to stay in touch with FEMA if you change your address or phone number, even if only temporarily. Missing or wrong information could delay your check.
The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Tuesday, June 6. Here are the ways to apply:
For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMA; Twitter.com/TEMA, Facebook.com/TNDisasterInfo, @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.