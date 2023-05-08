Red Caboose Child Care Center stands in solidarity on 'A Day Without Child Care'
Red Caboose Child Care Center stands in solidarity on 'A Day Without Child Care'MADISON, WI, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Caboose Child Care Center remains open to serve its Madison families on May 8: “Day Without Child Care” and recognizes the concerning, growing need for affordable, accessible, and quality early childhood education and development.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average cost for a year of infant care in Wisconsin is more than $12,000, which, in some cases, is more than college tuition. Red Caboose feels the socioeconomic pinch families face every day, answering desperate phone calls from expected parents hoping to get on the already long waitlist.
On May 8, child care providers and families across the nation are demanding an equitable child care system built on racial and gender justice, thriving wages for providers, and affordable child care for all. We are doing this by sharing with legislators, policymakers, and the world what our communities would look like without it.
Without affordable child care, parents would miss work and professional development opportunities, struggle in debt, the economy would suffer, and our children wouldn’t get the same opportunities to learn, grow, and be loved.
“Child care is the backbone of our economy,” Blake Roberts Crall, Red Caboose Parent and Board Member said. “On this important day, we want to honor and stand in solidarity with our teachers, staff, and child care professionals everywhere who make it possible for parents to get to work. These are amazing professionals who provide high-quality care and education to our children, but the child care system is underfunded and broken. We need to invest in an equitable child care system that ensures providers and staff can thrive, and all families get the care they need so we can fully participate in the economy.”
Red Caboose has served the child care needs of 5,000 Madison families for more than 50 years and has learned how to break down the financial and inclusion barriers, like factoring family income into tuition costs. Red Caboose is the only child care center in Madison to offer tuition on a sliding scale.
The thought leader and expert in child care recognizes that it can’t achieve excellent education, nutrition, and play-based learning alone.
"The Red Caboose Organization has been a big part of the impact of quality, affordable child care, regardless of race and family income, for more than 50 years. I do not want to see what our community would look like without that kind of care for Madison's children,” Pam Skeel, Red Caboose Executive Director, said.
In the fall, Red Caboose will serve additional community members in its new state-of-the-art home off of East Washington Avenue, offering children and families the care they need and deserve.
About Red Caboose: Established in 1972, Red Caboose is one of Madison's oldest independent child care centers and the first center to meet the city's rigorous child care accreditation standards. Red Caboose prioritizes paying its childcare specialists a living wage as a nonprofit. A supportive environment for staff and children lead to low turnover and positive experiential learning.
