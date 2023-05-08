Freed-Hardeman University Inaugural Roar Awards Celebrates Student-Athletes

Nearly 50 student-athletes were awarded for Christian example, best teammate and team MVP. Top honors Heart of a Lion and Outstanding Female and Male student-athletes also honored.

HENDERSON, Tenn. (PRWEB) May 08, 2023

Freed-Hardeman University student-athletes traded their cleats and uniforms for dresses and suits to celebrate their accomplishments on and off the field during the inaugural Roar Awards Saturday, April 22, 2023.

"The Roar Awards are about celebrating the student-athletes that practice and sweat and grind to be the best they can be on the field and in the classroom," FHU's athletic director Jonathan Estes, who spearheaded the event, said. "The student-athletes who aren't motivated by personal glory, but strive to be a part of something bigger: team, relationship, family." Each sport awarded three players - all selected by their teammates - with the "Best Christian Example," "Best Teammate," and "Team MVP" awards.

In addition to those awards, the FHU athletic staff nominated and voted for the four top prizes: the Outstanding Female Student-Athlete, the Outstanding Male Student-Athlete, the Outstanding Individual Accomplishment, and the Charlie Smith Heart of a Lion Award. The Heart of a Lion Award is named after former Athletic Director Charlie Smith and is awarded to a graduating senior who demonstrates the characteristics of being a Lion or Lady Lion.

Catherine Crabb received the 2023 Heart of a Lion Award. "During her tenure at FHU, Cat has displayed determination, humility, perseverance, success on and off the field, and servant leadership. She embodies what we want all of our student-athletes to become while they are wearing the maroon and white," Estes said.

The staff selected softball's Sophie Dunavant as the Outstanding Female Student-Athlete, while men's basketball's Hunter Scurlock was chosen as the Outstanding Male Student-Athlete. For breaking Freed-Hardeman baseball's all-time strikeout and win records, Alex Huey was presented with the Outstanding Individual Accomplishment.

"I think we have some of the best student-athletes anywhere; student-athletes that are committed to the Lord and want to represent Him while they are representing the Lion or Lady Lion name on their chest," Estes said. "And they are committed to being the best they can be in the classroom."

Baseball

Best Christian Example: Alex Huey

Best Teammate: Jack Early

Team MVP: Will McCall

Cheer

Best Christian Example: McKenzie Miller

Best Teammate: Natchez Arnold and Kari Claiborne

Team MVP: Cassie Peone

Men's Basketball

Best Christian Example: Zach Baugher

Best Teammate: DJ Jackson

Team MVP: Brandon Thomas

Women's Basketball

Best Christian Example: Julieth Rivera-Morales

Best Teammate: Raegan Purvine

Team MVP: KJ White

Men's Cross Country

Best Christian Example: Cade Berkey

Best Teammate: Blake Brown

Team MVP: Matthew Ray

Women's Cross Country

Best Christian Example: Megan Lampley

Best Teammate: Casey Jackson

Team MVP: Eliza Poe

Men's Golf

Best Christian Example: Bowman Blocker

Best Teammate: EJ Hill

Team MVP: Tyler Rhodes

Women's Golf

Best Christian Example: Sara Browning

Best Teammate: Riya Key

Team MVP: Bailey Gilbert

Men's Soccer

Best Christian Example: Sean Janiec

Best Teammate: Joao Pedro Brandao

Team MVP: Thabo Mahlaha

Women's Soccer

Best Christian Example: Angie Blanco

Best Teammate: Brooke Latham

Team MVP: Jessica Musselman

Men's Tennis

Best Christian Example: Braden Young

Best Teammate: Caden Arnold

Team MVP: Max Guyon

Women's Tennis

Best Christian Example: Hannah Pearce

Best Teammate: Julianna Alves

Team MVP: Michelle Lancaster

Men's Track and Field

Best Christian Example: Sean Janiec

Best Teammate: Keegan Maguffee

Team MVP: Noah Johnson

Women's Track and Field

Best Christian Example: Elizabeth McKeeby

Best Teammate: Addi Burchett

Team MVP: Jessica Musselman

Softball

Best Christian Example: Catherine Crabb

Best Teammate: Cassie Hayes

Team MVP: Sophie Dunavant

Volleyball

Best Christian Example: Ann Elise Jackson

Best Teammate: Bryce Morris

Team MVP: Kacey Donegan

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/freed_hardeman_university_inaugural_roar_awards_celebrates_student_athletes/prweb19324771.htm