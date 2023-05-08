Submit Release
Freed-Hardeman University Inaugural Roar Awards Celebrates Student-Athletes

Nearly 50 student-athletes were awarded for Christian example, best teammate and team MVP. Top honors Heart of a Lion and Outstanding Female and Male student-athletes also honored.

HENDERSON, Tenn. (PRWEB) May 08, 2023

Freed-Hardeman University student-athletes traded their cleats and uniforms for dresses and suits to celebrate their accomplishments on and off the field during the inaugural Roar Awards Saturday, April 22, 2023.

"The Roar Awards are about celebrating the student-athletes that practice and sweat and grind to be the best they can be on the field and in the classroom," FHU's athletic director Jonathan Estes, who spearheaded the event, said. "The student-athletes who aren't motivated by personal glory, but strive to be a part of something bigger: team, relationship, family." Each sport awarded three players - all selected by their teammates - with the "Best Christian Example," "Best Teammate," and "Team MVP" awards.

In addition to those awards, the FHU athletic staff nominated and voted for the four top prizes: the Outstanding Female Student-Athlete, the Outstanding Male Student-Athlete, the Outstanding Individual Accomplishment, and the Charlie Smith Heart of a Lion Award. The Heart of a Lion Award is named after former Athletic Director Charlie Smith and is awarded to a graduating senior who demonstrates the characteristics of being a Lion or Lady Lion.

Catherine Crabb received the 2023 Heart of a Lion Award. "During her tenure at FHU, Cat has displayed determination, humility, perseverance, success on and off the field, and servant leadership. She embodies what we want all of our student-athletes to become while they are wearing the maroon and white," Estes said.

The staff selected softball's Sophie Dunavant as the Outstanding Female Student-Athlete, while men's basketball's Hunter Scurlock was chosen as the Outstanding Male Student-Athlete. For breaking Freed-Hardeman baseball's all-time strikeout and win records, Alex Huey was presented with the Outstanding Individual Accomplishment.

"I think we have some of the best student-athletes anywhere; student-athletes that are committed to the Lord and want to represent Him while they are representing the Lion or Lady Lion name on their chest," Estes said. "And they are committed to being the best they can be in the classroom."

Baseball
Best Christian Example: Alex Huey
Best Teammate: Jack Early
Team MVP: Will McCall

Cheer
Best Christian Example: McKenzie Miller
Best Teammate: Natchez Arnold and Kari Claiborne
Team MVP: Cassie Peone

Men's Basketball
Best Christian Example: Zach Baugher
Best Teammate: DJ Jackson
Team MVP: Brandon Thomas

Women's Basketball
Best Christian Example: Julieth Rivera-Morales
Best Teammate: Raegan Purvine
Team MVP: KJ White

Men's Cross Country
Best Christian Example: Cade Berkey
Best Teammate: Blake Brown
Team MVP: Matthew Ray

Women's Cross Country
Best Christian Example: Megan Lampley
Best Teammate: Casey Jackson
Team MVP: Eliza Poe

Men's Golf
Best Christian Example: Bowman Blocker
Best Teammate: EJ Hill
Team MVP: Tyler Rhodes

Women's Golf
Best Christian Example: Sara Browning
Best Teammate: Riya Key
Team MVP: Bailey Gilbert

Men's Soccer
Best Christian Example: Sean Janiec
Best Teammate: Joao Pedro Brandao
Team MVP: Thabo Mahlaha

Women's Soccer
Best Christian Example: Angie Blanco
Best Teammate: Brooke Latham
Team MVP: Jessica Musselman

Men's Tennis
Best Christian Example: Braden Young
Best Teammate: Caden Arnold
Team MVP: Max Guyon

Women's Tennis
Best Christian Example: Hannah Pearce
Best Teammate: Julianna Alves
Team MVP: Michelle Lancaster

Men's Track and Field
Best Christian Example: Sean Janiec
Best Teammate: Keegan Maguffee
Team MVP: Noah Johnson

Women's Track and Field
Best Christian Example: Elizabeth McKeeby
Best Teammate: Addi Burchett
Team MVP: Jessica Musselman

Softball
Best Christian Example: Catherine Crabb
Best Teammate: Cassie Hayes
Team MVP: Sophie Dunavant

Volleyball
Best Christian Example: Ann Elise Jackson
Best Teammate: Bryce Morris
Team MVP: Kacey Donegan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


