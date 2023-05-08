Americor Selects Finance Executive Jason Pack as Company President

Mr. Pack to spearhead the company's strategic vision and expand firmwide growth.

IRVINE, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Americor Financial, a leading provider of debt relief solutions, announced the appointment of Jason Pack as its company President.

In this executive leadership role, Pack will be responsible for establishing and carrying out organizational goals, directing and overseeing budgetary activities, leading department heads and managers, and consulting with executives and staff about general operations as Americor advances through this next stage of rapid growth.

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Jason's background is unrivaled in the industry, with over 20 years in consumer financial services and serving as an executive at Freedom Debt Relief for more than seven years. His vast experience in financial services includes credit cards, personal and student loans, online banking, and subprime lending. Plus, he has managed the entire lending process from underwriting to lending and servicing, and the debt servicing process from debt collections to debt settlement.

"Jason's international experience includes operations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, holding senior leadership positions with Discover Card, Dollar Financial Group and ServiceMaster Corp. He also sits on the Standards Committee of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC). With his unmatched experience and financial expertise, I am confident that Jason will be an amazing addition to our leadership team."

For over 25 years, Pack has been a proven financial leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in matrixed organizational leadership, acquisition marketing, life cycle nurture, loan and payment operations, facilities management, and integrating Information Technology systems. Pack has held various executive finance roles in the financial services industry, always with a focus on driving revenue growth with improved unit economics, controlling P&L expenses to widen margin expansion, and increasing company profitability for shareholders.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have been selected for this executive leadership role at Americor by CEO David Norris and Americor's founder and owner, Benny Ganatra," said Pack. "I look forward to leading Americor through this exciting phase of growth, and I'm excited to work with the company's executive leadership team to execute our mission of providing our clients with an immediate and lasting solution to their debt problems."

Pack received his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and his Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the University of Phoenix.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

