Recruit Me Launches Matchmaking Service To Connect Employers With Job Applicants

Trenton, NJ, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruit Me, a new job search app, is offering a creative way to help employees and employers connect. Recruit Me uses the dating app model to solve the ongoing problem of staff shortages affecting many industries.



For people looking to get hired, the app presents a highly-personable interface where they can curate their profiles, specify the kind of work they're seeking, and even message employers directly once a connection is made. It functions like a matchmaking service, but instead of finding love for a user, it helps those across the globe who aren't able to find jobs using the traditional methods of searching.

For companies looking to hire, the app also offers unique benefits compared to more conventional approaches for finding employees. No longer do they have to waste money on job advertisements, as the app lets applicants present themselves with more than just a resume and get connected to the types of places they will want to work. It removes the need to sift through dozens or even hundreds of wrong candidates, repost ads, or waste time on interviews where, oftentimes, people aren't showing up anymore. Even for companies not currently hiring, but who plan on hiring in the future, a Recruit Me account can circulate the best employees to an organization without it ever running a job ad. That way, they are always "looking" for the best talent.

Recruit Me begins by asking nine questions that both employees and employers answer, which touch on core issues like salary and hours and broader issues such as culture and values. The app's algorithm matches job seekers and employers based on these answers and a little extra Recruit-Me-specific magic behind the scenes.

The app provides a much-needed service at a time following an influx of employer layoffs and people quitting their jobs, especially in retail, service, and manufacturing, brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. The effects of this huge change in the labor market continue to reverberate, leaving many industries scrambling to fill positions.

"We all know that due to the coronavirus, the job market will never be the same," says Recruit Me founder and CEO, Catarina Matias. "Employers need to embrace a new way to infiltrate the job market or they will fall behind and miss out on the right talent. Recruit Me easily places this new method in the palm of their hands."

For the would-be employees searching for their ideal job, Recruit Me's streamlined approach removes all the stress and complicated steps involved with traditional job-seeking, such as networking with strangers via LinkedIn profiles. Even employees not actively searching for new career opportunities benefit from this app, as it indicates whether a person is actively looking, open to new opportunities, or not available. Proactively having an account ready to go can make a huge difference when it comes to starting a new job search. "In today's climate, employees and employers alike have to be proactive," says Matias.

Although the app is still newer to the market, having launched last March, it's already proving a success with numerous downloads per day. Its employee demographics range from recent or upcoming college graduates to long-time employees in the job market looking for career shifts.

This success is due in part to Matias's background. She launched the app after years of success in the hospitality industry, a field that was heavily impacted by covid. She is also an entrepreneur herself, having started her own business – meaning she understands the struggles and successes of a small business firsthand and the different yet similar needs of both the corporate and local sectors.

"The Recruitment world is changing so much. There is a constant struggle of short-staffed businesses," says Matias. "Recruit Me is using technology to fill a crucial gap. Ultimately, the job market and world are different now than they've ever been; it's time to shake it up and get on this new path."

Recruit Me App cmatias@recruitme-app.com