Lamy launches kono as its first product on the Indiegogo Crowdfunding Platform

With "kono", Lamy launches its first product outside the traditional writing instrument market. Developed by the company's in-house innovation studio, NEO66, kono is an innovative thinking tool that promotes optimal focus and boosts productivity. The campaign for the exclusive pre-sale is now live on Indiegogo.

For the product launch, Lamy and NEO66 decided to offer an exclusive pre-sale on Indiegogo. In addition to innovative products and projects, the popular crowdfunding platform offers one thing in particular: global access to tech-savvy users who are keen to experiment with groundbreaking new products. The kono timer is available exclusively on Indiegogo at a special pre-launch price.

Christian Wolf, Head of Innovation at NEO66, shares: “At the beginning of our work, we were tasked with designing and developing completely new thinking tools. Our innovation work is entirely customer driven because for us it is not about short-lived trends; it’s about finding new solutions to unsolved customer problems. And now, thanks to passionate work from our small team, we are happy and proud to present kono!”

Kono is a productivity system with smart-timer functions that works with MacOS to block digital distractions. It promotes a science-backed approach to working optimally: alternating between focused work sprints and regular breaks.

“Lamy wants to help people express their thoughts and develop creative solutions, and this is what drives the creation of our "thinking tools". That is why, in keeping with our company's pioneering spirit, we are expanding our core business to invest in new initiatives like NEO66. Kono reflects a synergy between Lamy's expertise in manufacturing high-quality physical products and the NEO66 team's software development skills," explains Lamy CEO Steffen Ruebke.

Pre-Sale available now on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/kono-flip-on-your-focus-mode

More information about kono:

https://kono.lamy.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lamykono

About Lamy and NEO66

Lamy is an international family-owned company that sells over 8 million writing instruments yearly in more than 80 countries. Lamy continuously reinvents itself and has redefined writing instruments as more than just tools: they are lifestyle accessories and beloved companions for millions of people who use them to express their joy and individuality through the handwritten word.

Lamy thinking tools help people make their professional and personal lives more interactive, more inspiring, and ultimately more efficent. They are tools that make thoughts visible, tangible, and communicable, and they offer an entirely new way to interact with knowledge. Thinking tools are services, solutions, physical products, software, apps, and processes - analog, digital, or hybrid.

In search of radical new thinking tools and new ways to support creative people and learners around the world, Lamy’s in-house innovation studio NEO66 was founded in Berlin in 2021. The team consists of entrepreneurial, creative, and tech-savvy experts.

Learn more about Lamy at lamy.com

Read more about NEO66 here: neo66.com

Media Contact

NEO66

Sascha Nitsche

Germany