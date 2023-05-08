Leaders from RadEqual and the AAWR Sign MOU, Solidifying Commitment to Advance Opportunities in Radiology

RadEqual co-founder Dr. Geraldine McGinty signed the agreement alongside the American Association for Women in Radiology President Dr. Amy Patel, committing both organizations to a two-year partnership

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaders from RadEqual, an organization that fosters networking and mentorship opportunities for leaders in radiology, informatics, and IT management, and the American Association for Women in Radiology (AAWR) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the 2023 American College of Radiology's annual meeting in Washington D.C. The two-year MOU will merge both parties into a formal agreement that will support increased collaboration and promote a shared pursuit of creating educational initiatives for the broader radiology community.

"It is part of the AAWR's mission and purpose to create networking and mentorship opportunities for leaders in the radiology field," said Dr. Amy Patel, President, AAWR. "Our new partnership with RadEqual will give us the profound chance to further inspire women within this community, and we're proud to sponsor future activities that will be the catalyst for amplifying the next-generation of leaders."

In August 2022, RadEqual launched a webinar series sponsored by Intelerad, and now the AAWR, on overcoming the mid-career stall. Webinar attendees have the opportunity to learn from some of the healthcare industry's most renowned leaders. The educational series will continue through July this year, with the next session being hosted on May 17 by Dr. Nancy Spector, Senior Vice Dean for Faculty and Professor of Pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine, Executive Director of ELAM and ELH, and the Executive Director of the Lynn Yeakel Institute for Women's Health and Leadership. Dr. Spector will focus on the topics of mentorship, sponsorship and networking strategies for success.

"Since its founding, RadEqual's partners and supporters have been at the forefront of creating opportunities for and empowering leaders in the healthcare community," said Dr. Geraldine McGinty, RadEqual co-founder and Professor of Clinical Radiology and Population Health Sciences, Weill Cornell Medicine. "For over four decades, the AAWR has driven

monumental change, and I am proud that today, we can now align our efforts and build a more promising future for leaders in radiology together."

In November 2016, RadEqual was born when Dr. McGinty, along with other female leaders, noticed that they were often the only women in the room during events. Through networking and open dialogues, women shared similar experiences in the technology sector, where they are often underrepresented in executive leadership roles and corporate board seats. Today, RadEqual's initiatives are supported by thought leaders in the healthcare industry, and the global RadEqual community, composed of women, men and nonbinary individuals, has grown to hundreds of individuals who are interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. Intelerad is proud to sponsor the organization alongside the AAWR as it continues to grow and partner with other like-minded groups.

"Collaborating with RadEqual has expanded Intelerad's mission to include supporting the female leaders in radiology who are the future of healthcare," said Marissa Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer & Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chair, Intelerad. "The newly solidified partnership between RadEqual and the AAWR signals the importance being placed on connecting women with mentors in their field, and we're proud to help foster those opportunities."

To learn more about RadEqual's co-founder Dr. Geraldine McGinty, visit drgeraldinemcginty.com, and follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter. To learn more about the AAWR's President Dr. Amy Patel, visit aawr.org/Amy-K-Patel-MD, and follow her on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About RadEqual

RadEqual (#RadEqual), is a networking and mentorship group for people in radiology, informatics and IT management of radiology systems. RadEqual is an initiative supported by Intelerad Medical Systems and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RadEqual co-founder, Dr. Geraldine McGinty. Since its founding in 2016 at the annual RSNA Conference, the RadEqual community has grown to over 250 members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. An annual awards ceremony is hosted each year recognizing leaders and advocates in the radiology and informatics space. A speakers bureau is also available on the website to promote more diverse speakers on panels and at events. The organization hosts regular Tweet Chats, Webinars, and shares the latest news and insights to keep the community up to date.

Learn more and become a member online.

About the American Association for Women in Radiology

The American Association for Women in Radiology (AAWR) is a professional organization for women radiologists established in 1981 with focus on: Networking among women in radiology; Increasing visibility of women in radiology; Representation on the American College of Radiology board; Sponsoring of activities that impact women in radiology; and Mentoring program to advance careers of women in radiology.

To learn more, visit aawr.org.

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Quebec, Intelerad has over 900 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Ambra Health ranked #1 in Image Exchange for eight consecutive years.

To learn more, visit intelerad.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hollie Barnidge

Alloy on behalf of Intelerad

855-300-8209

hollie.barnidge@alloycrew.com

Media Contact

Hollie Barnidge, Alloy on Behalf of Intelerad, 855-300-8209, hollie.barnidge@alloycrew.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Alloy on Behalf of Intelerad