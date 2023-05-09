BlueStar TeleHealth Awarded Contract to Support the Veterans Administration’s Remote Patient Monitoring Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar Telehealth, a veteran-owned leader in providing telehealth services, has been awarded a contract by the Veterans Administration to provide remote patient monitoring services to tens of thousands of veterans. The prime contractor is Valor Health of Texas. As a sub under Valor, BlueStar will be leading a team of companies focused on delivering the RPM services portion of the contract. This contract includes a 2-year base period of performance with 6 additional one-year option periods. The potential value to BlueStar is approximately $144 million over 8 years.
The VA cares for millions of veterans across the nation. A majority of these are seniors with chronic conditions. Among other programs, the VA has a full-service in-home Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program, serving over 100,000 veterans. This RPM provides veterans with several different peripherals (scale, BP cuff, glucometer, etc.…), as well as interaction via phone, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and potentially/eventually video, to operate in accordance with a Disease Management Protocol (DMP), or what is often called a Care Plan.
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “We’re honored to have this opportunity to serve thousands of fellow veterans. As a veteran-owned company, many of our employees and our family members get healthcare through the Veterans Administration. We are delighted to be able to share in that care delivery.”
About BlueStar TeleHealth:
Based in Washington DC, BlueStar TeleHealth’s 42 employees deliver the last mile of telehealth into the home. This includes providing everything a caregiving organization needs to connect with remote patients to deliver care into the home: hardware, software, care plans, nurse monitoring, logistics, tech support, customer service, patient recruitment and onboarding, patient training, equipment retrieval and refurb. BlueStar does the work of delivering the last mile of telehealth, allowing care provider clients to focus on clinical care.
David Coakley
