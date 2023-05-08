Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Booms as 90+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a debilitating condition that affects people all over the world, and it is one of a small number of non-communicable diseases that have shown an increase in associated deaths over the past two decades. Chronic kidney disease is more prevalent in older individuals, women, racial minorities, and people experiencing diabetes mellitus and hypertension. This increasing prevalence is expected to create a favorable environment for novel products to succeed. Companies all across the world have moved their focus to CKD treatment. The rise in incidence will boost the market for CKD treatment.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a debilitating condition that affects people all over the world, and it is one of a small number of non-communicable diseases that have shown an increase in associated deaths over the past two decades. Chronic kidney disease is more prevalent in older individuals, women, racial minorities, and people experiencing diabetes mellitus and hypertension. This increasing prevalence is expected to create a favorable environment for novel products to succeed. Companies all across the world have moved their focus to CKD treatment. The rise in incidence will boost the market for CKD treatment.

DelveInsight’s 'Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline chronic kidney disease therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the chronic kidney disease pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s chronic kidney disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 90+ pipeline therapies for chronic kidney disease treatment.

Key chronic kidney disease companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, KBP Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, CinCor Pharma, Galapagos NV, Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Pharmicell, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Senda Biosciences, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, GNI Group, Algomedix, Maze Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Angion Biomedica Corp, Arch Biopartners, Scohia Pharma, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, TICEBA GmbH, and others are evaluating new chronic kidney disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising chronic kidney disease pipeline therapies such as Empagliflozin, Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, KBP-5074, AZD9977, ALLN-346, BI-685509, SCO-792, DM199, Baxdrostat, GLPG2737, SBI-101, REGN5459, ELIXCYTE, FT011, Cellgram-CKD, CLBS201, UNI-494, Research Program, SZ007, Renal progenitor cells, MSCKD, F351, Research programme: TRPC6 antagonist, APOL1 Programme, Research and discovery programs: severe chronic kidney disease, ROCK2 Inhibitor, LSALT peptide, SCO-116, Repirinast, and others are under different phases of chronic kidney disease clinical trials.

In March 2023, POXEL SA, announced the publication of preclinical results in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) for PXL770, a novel, first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator. For the first time, POXEL SA showed beneficial effects of a direct and selective AMPK activator in preclinical ADPKD models from three species: mouse, human, and dog. These results confirm the potential utility of AMPK activation for this disease and support the development of PXL770 in the Phase 2 clinical program for ADPKD.

In February 2023, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of the acquisition of CinCor Pharma, Inc. The acquisition bolsters AstraZeneca's cardiorenal pipeline by adding baxdrostat (CIN-107), an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) for blood pressure lowering in treatment-resistant hypertension, to its cardiorenal portfolio.

In January 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Jardiance (empagliflozin) tablets, which is being investigated as a potential treatment to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced.

In November 2022, the Medical Research Council Population Health Research Unit (MRC PHRU) at the University of Oxford, which designed, conducted and analyzed EMPA-KIDNEY in a scientific collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, announced that EMPA-KIDNEY phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for adults living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). When treated with Jardiance® (empagliflozin), the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death was significantly reduced by 28% vs. placebo (HR; 0.72; 95% CI 0.64 to 0.82; P<0.0001).

In October 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. announced positive results in a preclinical model of acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD). Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose-dependent manner in the medium and high dose groups (21.7% reduction (p <0.05) and 29.3% (p < 0.05), respectively) and was comparable to a known TGF-β inhibitor of fibrosis used as a positive control (38.1% reduction (P < 0.05)).

In October 2022, French Biopharma Company Poxel SA announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to PXL770 for the treatment of patients with autosomal-dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). PXL770 is a novel, first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator – and is also a phase 2-ready ADPKD asset, subject to additional financing.

The chronic kidney disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage chronic kidney disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the chronic kidney disease clinical trial landscape.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic kidney disease occurs when the kidneys are damaged and unable to filter blood. As a result, additional blood fluid and waste linger in the body, potentially contributing to various health problems such as heart disease and stroke. The severity of chronic kidney disease varies. It usually worsens over time, but treatment has been demonstrated to reduce the progression. If chronic kidney disease is not treated, it can lead to renal failure and early cardiovascular disease. Chronic kidney disease is more common in the elderly. In the United States, it is the leading cause of death. It is believed that 37 million US adults have chronic kidney disease, with the majority going undetected. Early-stage kidney disease typically has no symptoms, and many people are unaware they have chronic kidney disease until it is well advanced.

Chronic kidney disease patients may not feel poorly or notice any signs. If kidney disease proceeds slowly, CKD signs and symptoms develop over time. Kidney failure can result in an accumulation of fluid or waste, as well as electrolyte imbalances. Chronic kidney disease symptoms include hypertension, anemia, edoema, weariness, decreased urine output, blood in urine, dark urine, lack of appetite, and persistent itching skin.





A snapshot of the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Empagliflozin Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company Preregistration Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors Oral Bardoxolone methyl Reata Pharmaceuticals Phase III Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; I-kappa B kinase inhibitors; NF E2 related factor 2 stimulants; NF-kappa B inhibitors; Nitric oxide synthase type II inhibitors; STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors Oral KBP-5074 KBP Biosciences Phase III Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists Oral Ziltivekimab Novo Nordisk Phase III Interleukin 6 inhibitors Subcutaneous US-APR2020 Kibow Pharma Phase II/III Bacteria replacements; Microbiome modulators Oral DM199 DiaMedica Therapeutics Phase II Tissue kallikrein replacements Subcutaneous Sucunamostat SCOHIA PHARMA/Takeda Phase II Enteropeptidase inhibitors Oral AL-01211 AceLink Therapeutics Phase I Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors Oral

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The chronic kidney disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of the chronic kidney disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, Bacteria replacements, Microbiome modulators, Tissue kallikrein replacements, Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors, Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, I-kappa B kinase inhibitors, NF E2 related factor 2 stimulants, NF-kappa B inhibitors, Nitric oxide synthase type II inhibitors, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Enteropeptidase inhibitors

Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, Interleukin 6 inhibitors, Bacteria replacements, Microbiome modulators, Tissue kallikrein replacements, Glucosylceramide synthase inhibitors, Sodium-glucose transporter 2 inhibitors, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, I-kappa B kinase inhibitors, NF E2 related factor 2 stimulants, NF-kappa B inhibitors, Nitric oxide synthase type II inhibitors, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Enteropeptidase inhibitors Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies : Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, KBP Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, CinCor Pharma, Galapagos NV, Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Pharmicell, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Senda Biosciences, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, GNI Group, Algomedix, Maze Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Angion Biomedica Corp, Arch Biopartners, Scohia Pharma, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, TICEBA GmbH, and others

: Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, KBP Biosciences, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, SCOHIA PHARMA, DiaMedica Therapeutics, CinCor Pharma, Galapagos NV, Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, UnicoCell Biomed, OccuRx, Pharmicell, Lisata Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Senda Biosciences, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Rege Nephro, Orgenesis, GNI Group, Algomedix, Maze Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Angion Biomedica Corp, Arch Biopartners, Scohia Pharma, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, TICEBA GmbH, and others Key Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies: Empagliflozin, Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, KBP-5074, AZD9977, ALLN-346, BI-685509, SCO-792, DM199, Baxdrostat, GLPG2737, SBI-101, REGN5459, ELIXCYTE, FT011, Cellgram-CKD, CLBS201, UNI-494, Research Program, SZ007, Renal progenitor cells, MSCKD, F351, Research programme: TRPC6 antagonist, APOL1 Programme, Research and discovery programs: severe chronic kidney disease, ROCK2 Inhibitor, LSALT peptide, SCO-116, Repirinast, and others

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic Kidney Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

