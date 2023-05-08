Submit Release
Media Advisory: Governor Moore To Join Maryland State Police To Honor Fallen Heroes

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Governor Wes Moore will join Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. and police survivor families on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to honor state troopers who have given their lives in the line of duty at the annual Maryland State Police Fallen Heroes Ceremony.

The ceremony will honor the 43 state troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice serving in Maryland, along with two troopers killed while serving on active duty in World War II and one fallen deputy chief state fire marshal.  Speakers will include Governor Moore and Colonel Butler. In addition to the families of Fallen Heroes, current and retired state troopers and deputy state fire marshals will be in attendance to honor their fellow troopers and deputy.

WHAT:          MARYLAND STATE POLICE FALLEN HEROES CEREMONY

WHEN:          WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, 2023   11:00 A.M.

WHERE:       MARYLAND STATE POLICE HEADQUARTERS, FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL (QUADRANGLE), 1201 REISTERSTOWN ROAD, PIKESVILLE, MD 21208

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

