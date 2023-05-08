Peoria Florist hosted a floral design class with “Bouquets & Bubbles” to celebrate Mother’s Day

Mothers are the foundation of our families and the backbone of our society. Let's celebrate them every day, all year.

PEORIA, AZ, USA, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The mother is the protector and nourisher of children and, by extension, of all humanity. We could truly celebrate Mothers every day, all year. Even though one day a year really isn’t enough to honor one of the most important people in your life, Mother’s Day is an excellent opportunity to express your gratitude for and carve out some quality time with that special person who raised you.Bouquets & Bubbles started off the week to try to go beyond the requisite Mother’s Day Card or Mother’s Day Gift. A room full of people accepted the thoughtful invitation to participate in a floral design activity with champagne tasting to enjoy the day with Mom and create some new memories. Peoria Florist invited Arizonians to attend an event featuring “Bouquets & Bubbles” with two master florists. A classmate from another community, "We had so much fun, we will be in touch to set up another class for our community." For two hours everyone enjoyed champagne while florist instructed on design techniques to create a beautiful bouquet of flowers especially for Mother’s Day. The special highlight of the Mother’s Day Bouquets and Bubbles was learning a floral weaving technique. The featured flowers and accompanying florals for the event were: Roses (Free Spirit), Spray Roses (Peach), Tulips (Pink), Waxflower (Pink), Lily Grass (Green), and Hydrangeas (Mini-Green). Master florist demonstrated how this blended well together for a fresh and fabulous floral arrangement.Bouquets and Bubbles™, an Anthem Pleasant brand, is neighborly friendly event where two arrangements are made. The first arrangement is personally kept and the second is given away to a friend, neighbor, or other mom that could not attend.A full room of woman joined together in person, this event was just right for you and your Mom! A classmate said, "When will another class be held, please let me and my friends know ASAP." There are plenty of thoughtful and fun things to do on Mother’s Day, however this was an exclusive opportunity enjoying time with other Moms helping show your true appreciation and deepen your bond with neighbors.About Rosanne Holmes - SponsorRosanne Holmes, Realtor, REMAX Fine Properties, has lived in the Vistancia community for 18 years and enjoys helping buyers and sellers fulfill their real estate goals. Having a knowledgeable real estate agent in Vistancia means having an agent who is committed to helping you buy or sell your home in our prestigious neighborhoodAbout Peoria Florist™An Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral.