Massachusetts' Small Business Persons of the Year to be Celebrated May 10
2023 Winners Jim & Kelly Sullivan own Western Massachusetts-based Millennium Press
The Sullivans didn't give up on their dreams and kept working towards sustainability.”AGAWAM, MA, US, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim and Kelly Sullivan will be celebrated in Boston on May 10 as Massachusetts' Small Business Persons of the year. The SBA award ceremony was held earlier this month in Washington, D.C. Businesspeople from all 50 states were honored for their ability to retool, pivot, and move forward.
The Sullivan's story starts in a one-car garage in 1989. Jim Sullivan recognized a growing need for printed forms that could be produced inexpensively and quickly. With an Apple computer and a 2-color press, a small business was born. Over the ensuing 30+ years, Jim and Kelly have built an impressive full-service one-stop printing and mailing business, operating out of a 20,000 square-foot building, and employing 16 people, including themselves. Jim and Kelly have grown the business through their willingness to invest in new machinery and state-of-the-art technology, and when necessary, make personal sacrifices.
The Great Recession of 2008 and the Global Pandemic, starting in March 2020, were times when the Sullivans demonstrated their metal and their resolve to keep the business going and their employees working. Both times, they sough help from the SBA and were able to work with the SBA lending team to refinance and pay business debt.
Fast forward to 2022. It was the highest grossing year in their printing company's history. In 2023 Jim and Kelly decided to make another investment—this time in solar energy. Soon, they'll be doing their part to reduce gas emissions and mitigate climate change with the installation of solar panels on their 20,000 square foot facility in Agawam, MA. They predict a return on their investment in less than five years.
Jim and Kelly Sullivan are truly deserving of the SBA's Small Business Persons of the Year recognition. They have worked "side by side", during good and not-so-good times, all the while "figuring it out" and "pushing for great."
