MILQUETOAST & CO. PUTS FRESH SPIN ON MOODY BLUES INTERNATIONAL NO. 1 HIT “NIGHTS IN WHITE SATIN”

Milquetoast & Co. will debut an atmospheric rendition of the Moody Blues’ 1967 radio hit, “Nights in White Satin” on Friday, May 19. The song will be the second single off the band’s forthcoming album, Run Rant Rave. Photo: Anna Azarov. Click to enlarge.

The sextet experimented on “Nights in White Satin” while still honoring the original. Some changes include a different vocal note path and replacing a flute solo with the oboe. Photo: James McAndrew. Click to enlarge.