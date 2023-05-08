CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Laser Photonics to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 11, 2023
Conference Call Date/Time was incorrectly shown as Monday, April 17
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation LASE, ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on May 11, 2023, before the market opens. A conference call and webcast discussing the results will occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the Company's results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to laser@haydenir.com.
Conference Call Date/Time: Thursday, May 11, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 1-877-407-3982
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6780
Call me™ Call me™
- Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will become active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Webcast Location: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614947&tp_key=9fa18f7f24
Replay
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13738757
Replay Start: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET
About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.
Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
laser@haydenir.com
SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753488/CORRECTION-FROM-SOURCE-Laser-Photonics-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2023-Earnings-on-May-11-2023