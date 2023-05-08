Stefanini Cyber Defense Partners Globally with Shield-IoT to Secure any Connected Device at Mass-Scale

The new solution expands the portfolio of the Stefanini Group to protect customer's IoT/IIoT networks, data and critical services against unknown threats across a wide range of verticals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefanini Cyber Defense, a Stefanini Group company specializing in advanced Intelligence and Cyber Defense solutions, announced today a global partnership with Israeli Shield-IoT, a leading cyber security software solution provider for the Internet of Things (IoT). Leveraging Shield-IoT world's first Coreset-AI Asset Management and Threat Prevention Platform, Stefanini now serves multiple cybersecurity domains, including IoT and Industrial IoT, in a single place.

With over 27 billion devices expected to be connected by 2025, and driven by the growing maturity of technologies such as 5G, AI and the cloud, enterprises will increasingly rely on their connected devices to enable sustainable automated services and fuel business growth. As IoT networks mature, so does the need for security. With an estimated 57% of IoT devices vulnerable to medium-high severity attacks, security leaders are forced to look for ways to protect their organization and IoT infrastructure.

"To expand our offering and meet growing customer needs, we are always looking for new portfolio products developed by partners who are market leaders in the relevant cybersecurity domain. The global partnership with Shield-IoT strengthens this movement and enriches the services of Stefanini Cyber Defense," emphasizes Leidivino Natal, CEO of Stefanini Cyber Defense.

"Hackers can easily hack out-of-perimeter and exposed-in-the-field devices via physical tampering or remote hacking. If compromised, this can lead to data theft and fraud, ransomware attacks, enterprise hacking attacks, service downtime and even total disruption of the entire critical infrastructure," said Udi Solomon, CEO and Co-Founder at Shield-IoT.

The Shield-IoT AI Threat Prevention network security solution analyzes device-to-cloud traffic statistics to detect the first signs of unknown cyber-attacks and operational events to prevent any impact to customer networks, data or IoT services. Network-wide Asset Management solution combined with real-time actionable alerts provide users with immediate security and operational visibility, enabling automatic threat prevention to ensure continuous service operation. Built to protect any out-of-perimeter IoT device or application at unlimited scale, the agentless SaaS platform requires no device or network changes, and has no impact on existing network performance.

Leveraging the new offering, Stefanini's customers across multiple IoT/IIoT verticals ranging from energy, water, gas and oil retailers to airlines, mining and transportation are now able to seamlessly protect any connected device or application across any network.

"As IoT networks continue to grow and as new threats emerge, customers require a single cost-effective solution that can automatically adapt to meet their needs," said Natal. "Stefanini and Shield-IoT provide a single centralized 'future-proof' solution to protect any existing or future IoT device, application or network with minimal Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for our customers".

The new service is available worldwide and delivered by professionals trained through the partnership with Stefanini Cyber Defense operating in 41 countries. Currently, the company has four Security Operation Centers (SOCs): Brazil, Peru, Romania and India.

About Stefanini Cyber Defense

Stefanini Cyber Defense is a tower of services in Stefanini Group that has amongst its companies Stefanini Rafael, which is a joint venture between Stefanini and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a technology and security company, which is also a subdivision of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Initiated in 2016, this union aims to offer customers of public and private initiatives cybersecurity, communication and data intelligence solutions that were originally exclusive to military use.

About Shield-IoT

Shield-IoT is an Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity software solution provider, enabling enterprises and solution providers to monitor and secure out of perimeter IoT/IIoT networks and reduce operational costs. Based on more than 15 years of Coreset-AI academic research (MIT), Shield-IoT's patented Asset Management and Threat Prevention platform provides IoT visibility and security at unlimited scale.

About Stefanini Group

Stefanini is a global group of Brazilian origin with 35 years of experience in the technology market, focused on assisting clients in the process of digital transformation in their businesses. With the purpose of "Co-creating solutions for a better future," the group has been recognized in several awards for its innovative DNA and impact on results. It operates on the following fronts: Consulting (Technology and Business Agility), Analytics & AI, Banking & Payments, Cybersecurity, Manufacturing (Industry 4.0) and Digital Marketing. Present in 41 countries and with more than 30,000 employees, Stefanini is ranked as the fifth most internationalized Brazilian company – the first in the technology sector, according to Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC) Ranking.

