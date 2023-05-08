Luxury Watch Retailer Time Trader Secures 2m Euro Investment

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2023) - Time Trader, one of the UK's fastest growing retailers of luxury Swiss watches, is set to ramp up its retail operation after successfully closing its first round of investment.

Time Trader

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9721/165200_41cf17a194b3d950_001full.jpg

The digital-first business enables customers to buy, sell and source fine diamond jewellery and pre-owned luxury timepieces from the world's most highly skilled watchmakers, including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Breitling, and Cartier.

Set up in 2017, Time Trader has quickly expanded to become an omnichannel retailer, providing services via its online store at www.time-trader.co.uk, and its appointment-only boutique in Middlesbrough's prestigious Acklam Hall. As well as building an impressive clientele of thousands of watch aficionados - which includes high profile footballers and professional athletes - Time Trader is now also a multi-million-pound brand. Thanks to its exceptional service, specialist expertise and innovative approach to quickly sourcing and securing the most coveted watches, the business has capitalised on unprecedented demand in its industry, achieving 15x growth in less than seven years of trading.

This ongoing success has now attracted investment from WS Invest, a leading North East venture capital firm, providing £2 million of growth capital that will enable Time Trader to raise its brand profile, accelerate online growth, and enhance its inventory of luxury Swiss watches. The investment will also help the business to develop additional revenue strategies.

Founder of Time Trader, Arron Honzik, says: "Securing this level of financial backing is an incredible milestone for the business, and a testament to the strength of our service, reputation, and business model. We've achieved outstanding organic growth so far, and with this sizable investment we can expand even further and faster in 2023 and beyond.

"As well as maximising the opportunities that the investment finance will open up for us, WS Invest offers a great deal of experience and business acumen, so we're excited to work closely together. We also share similar values, as well as an ambitious vision for the future of the Time Trader brand."

Wayne Spriggs, Managing Partner of WS Invest, adds: "The proven success and impressive growth of Time Trader in such a short time frame makes this a solid investment for us, and with our backing we expect to see the brand hit new heights in the coming years."

Media contact:

Mike Honzik,

mike@wearelaunch.agency

Time Trader, Acklam Hall, Hall Drive, Middlesbrough, TS5 7DY

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165200