Gift Industry Emerging Trends 2023: Anomaly Creations and Designs Inc. leads the way in custom engraving and UV printing for personalized gifts and keepsakes.

Anomaly Creations and Designs Inc., is an American company, founded by creative designer Maria Brown, specializes in capturing memories to produce unique gift ideas to be cherished.

PARRISH, FL - Anomaly Creations and Designs Inc. is proud to announce the launch of their new 2023 Gifts and Keepsake Collections. The company now offers customers the ability to custom design their own personalized gifts, keepsakes, and jewelry using state-of-the-art technologies such as laser engravers, UV printers, and computer graphics programs. These technologies, coupled with the team's expertise in graphic design, enable Anomaly Creations and Designs to create truly unique gifts that are both beautiful and meaningful.

The company's commitment to capturing memories is evident in their personalized gifts and keepsakes that commemorate life's milestones and events or honor lost loved ones and pets. Unlike traditional gifts, Anomaly Creations and Designs offers a collection of personalized gifts and keepsakes that capture the very essence of a person or pet.

Customers can provide actual handwritten messages, drawings, fingerprints, footprints, or photos, which can then be laser engraved or printed on different materials and substrates. The result is a keepsake that carries a special significance and is a treasured item for any occasion or memory.

Anomaly Creations and Designs also specializes in helping customers design unique, one-of-a-kind gifts that are tailored to their exact needs. Whether it's a piece of jewelry or a keepsake, customers can personalize these items and make them their own.

Founder Maria Brown's expertise and passion for creating unique and meaningful keepsakes began during her spiritual journey to help capture memories. Her father owned a funeral home, and she understands the importance of preserving memories. Her company specializes in crafting personalized gifts to celebrate life's milestones or special days or occasions, such as Weddings, Births, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Anniversaries, Corporate Events, and Graduations. Moreover, Anomaly Creations and Designs is renowned for creating unique and touching Memorial Gifts, Keepsakes and Bereavement Gifts that honor lost loved ones and preserve cherished memories.

The growing global personalized gifts market is expected to reach $43.67 billion by 2028, according to a recent report by Market Research Future. Anomaly Creations and Designs is at the forefront of this trend, providing customers with unique and personalized gifts that are both beautiful and meaningful.

In addition to their personalized gifts and keepsakes, Anomaly Creations and Designs also supports their community of gifting enthusiasts through their new Blog section, "Capturing Memories." The blog offers informational, educational, and instructional articles for upping your gifting game.

"We are thrilled to launch our new 2023 personalized gift collection, where customers can create their own unique jewelry, gifts, and keepsakes," said Maria Brown, Founder, Gift Curator and Creative Designer at Anomaly Creations and Designs Inc. "We look forward to helping our customers design and create their own personalized memorial gifts and keepsakes."

“Anomaly Creations & Designs is on a mission to touch individual lives through meaningful gifts and keepsakes. We came into existence because we are inspired to create. We make special keepsakes that can be used as memorial gifts or gifts for any occasion. We offer personalized unique gifts and we are grateful to be able to make these. We are a small business located in Florida and we are honored to have the opportunity to create meaningful gifts for you.”

