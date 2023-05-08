Face Mask Market Demand & Worth USD 58.17 Billion in 2028 Analysis By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Face Mask Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030' by Emergen Research gives an extensive outlook of the Face Mask market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like feedstock, application, and major country.

Face Mask Market by Product (Surgical Masks, Respirators), Material (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polyester, Cotton), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Research Institutes, Industries, Individuals), and Region Forecast to 2028

The following are the report's primary highlights:

Overview of the Market (2022-2030)

CAGR forecast: 5.2%

The global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.

Before 2020, face masks were generally used in healthcare facilities during surgeries/operations and by industrial workers and people staying in highly polluted areas. Also, consumer awareness about benefits of face mask was low earlier, unlike during the pandemic. However, during the pandemic, face masks witnessed a spiraling increase in demand, which is expected to gradually trend downward as the situation comes under control in the latter part of the forecast period, leading to a decreasing growth rate of the face mask market in late 2021.

Face Mask Industry Definition and Major Segments

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

Face Mask Market Trends

In August 2020, KARAM, which is a leading producer of protective equipment in India, introduced its range of disposable masks to provide protection against microbes, dust, smoke, and others, particularly for industrial workers.

N-95 respirators provide greater protection against infectious respiratory diseases such as the novel coronavirus as these respirators filter out about 95.0% of air-borne particles from the air. N-95 respirators are medical-grade face masks and are sized to offer a close-fitting barrier between the face and the external air, thereby providing protection to healthcare providers from airborne respiratory droplets from an infected person.

Face masks are generally composed of layers of nonwoven polypropylene. Melt blown polypropylene finds use as the middle layer of various certified medical face masks and in the production of respirators, including, N-99 and N95, due to its highly efficient filtering capability. Propylene fibers block airborne particles while enabling easy flow of air. The key benefit offered by use of nonwoven propylene is a significant price reduction as compared to woven or knitted spun yarns owing to the technique used to produce the material.

Face mask market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to presence of large population resulting in a larger consumer base and increasing prevalence of infectious respiratory diseases. In addition, rising disposable income and growing demand for disposable face masks in developing countries such as India and China are causative of steady market revenue growth in the region.

Key Market Players

Some major companies in the global market report include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group.

The Regional Outlook for revenue, measured in USD billion and covering the period from 2019 to 2030, includes various regions across the globe. In North America, the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico are included. Europe is represented by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. Latin America is represented by Brazil and the rest of LATAM.

The Middle East and Africa are represented by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the region.

