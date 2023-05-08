New Samba TV Analysis Provides Inside Look on How to Drive Performance Level Campaigns Targeting Gen Z Audiences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the leading global provider of television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, today released a new analysis in part from a survey conducted with global research firm HarrisX. The survey of more than 2,500 U.S. adults offers a window into how to reach the “streaming first” generation of adults aged 18-26, or referred to as Gen Z. This diverse and multicultural generation has unique values and behaviors that differ from previous generations. As a result, traditional advertising methods may not resonate with these young audiences, and advertisers must adapt their strategies to effectively reach them.



Samba TV’s analysis indicates that streaming platforms are the go-to destination for content consumption for the Gen Z demographic and that mobile devices play a crucial role in their television viewing behaviors. The data also reveals that Gen Z frequently shops online while watching TV, creating an opportunity for advertisers to drive instant omniscreen outcomes. Additionally, the findings further highlight entertainment platforms and social media apps are the top sources for discovering new shows and movies, with TikTok being the most turned-to destination for this demographic.

“It’s always been important for advertisers to drive performance, but a necessity today is how well you can reach Gen Z — a highly elusive segment of the population,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “This generation is reshaping how content is consumed across every screen, highlighting a critical need for advertisers to embrace an omniscreen approach that connects all the dots of where these audiences watch TV today.”

Key Findings:

Gen Z engages with TV differently than any other generation, creating entirely new opportunities for advertisers . It comes as no surprise that the only demographic that exclusively grew up in a cord-cutting world are big consumers of streaming services today. Eight in 10 Gen Z-ers watch TV via streaming services. 65% of Gen Z do not have access to a traditional cable TV subscription.

It comes as no surprise that the only demographic that exclusively grew up in a cord-cutting world are big consumers of streaming services today. Eight in 10 Gen Z-ers watch TV via streaming services. 65% of Gen Z do not have access to a traditional cable TV subscription. Gen Z leverages mobile devices more often than any other audience demographic while consuming television . 85% of Gen Z look at a mobile device while watching TV. 47% of Gen Z shop online when watching TV. Advertisers should optimize their ads for mobile devices and incorporate mobile-focused calls-to-action that leverage this behavior, such as QR codes.

. 85% of Gen Z look at a mobile device while watching TV. 47% of Gen Z shop online when watching TV. Advertisers should optimize their ads for mobile devices and incorporate mobile-focused calls-to-action that leverage this behavior, such as QR codes. There are exciting new ways to drive measurable omniscreen outcomes instantly if advertisers are willing to think outside the box and embrace emerging technologies . 44% of Gen Z have paused an ad on TV to look up a product or make a purchase. 34% of Gen Z have purchased a product through a QR code shown on a TV ad.

. 44% of Gen Z have paused an ad on TV to look up a product or make a purchase. 34% of Gen Z have purchased a product through a QR code shown on a TV ad. Entertainment platforms and social media apps are the #1 way Gen Z-ers find what to watch next. Over three quarters of Gen Z visit entertainment platforms and social media apps to find relevant recommendations and ideas for what to watch. Gen Z viewers make TikTok their top entertainment platform (69%) followed by social media app Instagram (64%).

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States from March 23-27, 2023 among 2,506 adults in the United States by HarrisX. The sampling margin of error of this poll is plus or minus 2.0 percentage points. The results reflect a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. Results were weighted for age by gender, region, race/ethnicity, income, mobile carrier, streaming subscriptions, and party ID where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.



