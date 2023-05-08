Thermal Conductive Sheet Market Predicted to Grow at 5.4% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Demand for High-performance Electronics to Upsurge Sales of Thermal Conductive Sheets

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global thermal conductive sheet market is expected to garner US$ 2131.6 million by 2033, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8559

The term 'thermal conductive sheet' refers to a thin film that forms the thermal interface material. Thermally conductive powder is mixed with silicone resin, which has good heat resistance and electrical insulating capabilities, to make the product. A material's capacity to conduct heat is determined by its thermal conductivity. High thermal conductivity materials may efficiently move heat and easily absorb heat from their surroundings. The ability of a material to conduct or transport heat is referred to as "thermal conductivity".

With the rising demand for high-performance electronic devices, the need for efficient thermal management solutions has become crucial. Thermal conductive sheets are used to dissipate heat generated by electronic devices, preventing overheating and improving their performance. Electric and hybrid vehicles require effective thermal management systems to ensure the safe and efficient operation of their battery systems. Thermal conductive sheets are used to dissipate the heat generated by these batteries, preventing overheating and ensuring their longevity.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global thermal conductive sheet market is valued at US$ 1.26 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for thermal conductive sheets is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 2.13 billion by the end of 2033.

Automotive application of thermal conductive sheets is projected to increase at 5.6% of CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The market for thermal conductive sheets is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising need for thermal management solutions across numerous end-use sectors, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8559

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

Dexerials

3M

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Toyochem

Hitachi Chemicals

Kaneka

Risho Kogyo

DENKA

SEKISUI POLYMATECH

Henkel

Market Competition

Companies manufacturing thermal conductive sheets are continuously investing in research and development activities to develop innovative and advanced products as well as improve their manufacturing processes.

The thermal conductive sheet market is characterized by the presence of several small- and medium-sized players, which compete with the larger companies by offering low-cost products and focusing on niche applications. These players often specialize in the development and manufacture of custom thermal conductive sheet solutions, catering to the specific needs of their customers.

In 2021, Fujipoly America Corporation partnered with OnLogic to develop custom thermal management solutions for their computer hardware products.

In January 2022, Parker Hannifin Corporation recently acquired LORD Corporation, a manufacturer of thermal management solutions, to expand its portfolio of products and services.

Key Segments of Thermal Conductive Sheets Industry Research Report

By Type : Carbon Fiber Silicone Acrylic

By Application : Smartphones PCs Automotive Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8559

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global thermal conductive sheet market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (carbon fiber type, silicone type, acrylic type) and application (smartphones, PCs, automotive, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market: The global thermal conductive adhesives market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 6% over the forecast period and is expected to witness 1.8x growth between 2019 and 2029.

Thermal Interface Materials Market: Global thermal interface material sales are currently valued at US$ 2.91 billion and are expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 8.5% to reach US$ 6.61 billion by 2032.

Thermal Transfer Label Market: The global thermal transfer labels market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023-2033.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email: yash@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube