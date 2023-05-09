AAE Speakers Bureau Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces List

Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Companies For Organizational Culture and Workplace Excellence

DURHAM, NC, USA, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- All American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.An industry-leading speakers bureau and talent booking agency, AAE has booked over $250M in talent for corporate and university event organizers over the past two decades. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Jessica Alba, Bob Woodward, Pitbull, Simone Biles, Dwyane Wade, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, Lewis Hamilton, and Martha Stewart.After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.“We are honored for AAE to be recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace in 2023,” said Greg Friedlander, Founder and CEO, AAE Speakers Bureau. “I’m immensely proud of the company culture we’ve built here, and what’s really made the difference is our people. The work that each member of our team has done to make our company a fun, collaborative, and healthy work environment is what makes AAE such a special place.”“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”About AAE Speakers BureauAll American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $250M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer.For more information about AAE Speakers Bureau, please visit allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.About Inc. MediaThe world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

