The College of Biblical Studies: Students Overcoming Father Absence through Scholarship Program
The College of Biblical Studies is eradicating father absence through a tuition-paid scholarship.
Father absence is a worldwide epidemic changing the framework of society in a devastating way”HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Students of the College of Biblical Studies are eradicating father absence through a tuition-paid scholarship designed to address and overcome the plight of children growing up without a positive father figure. Emerging Leaders is a scholarship program for young men 17 – 30 designed to address the father absence epidemic in communities nationwide.
The Emerging Leaders program has been established to support, counsel, mentor, and provide a tuition-paid, accredited degree to young Christian men who meet eligibility requirements. Research from National Fatherhood Initiative show father absence negatively affects children socially, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Father absence is a key factor in a life of poverty, familial abuse and neglect, and incarceration.
“Father absence is a worldwide epidemic changing the framework of society in a devastating way,” said CBS President Dr. Bill Blocker. “This crisis first affects the family and then the community. It is such a serious crisis affecting all areas of society that we must address it head-on.”
Students credit CBS and Emerging Leaders for changing their mindset, their future, and their children’s future.
More information about Emerging Leaders and eligibility requirements can be found at CBSHouston.edu/emerging-leaders.
About the College of Biblical Studies
The College of Biblical Studies is located in Houston, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and online. Leveraging its academic rigor and biblical worldview training, CBS offers an accredited college education with several programs in the Spanish language. Students receive transformational education and training for service to families, ministries, businesses, and communities around the world. CBS has provided biblically based education to more than 37,000 students since 1976 and is ranked as one of the lowest tuitions in Texas.
