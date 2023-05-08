Artificial Grass Market Size & Worth USD 7.25 Billion in 2030 Analysis By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising consumer demand for outdoor and lawn decorations activities is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Artificial Grass Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030' by Emergen Research gives an extensive outlook of the Artificial Grass market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like feedstock, application, and major country.

Market Analysis and Forecasts for Artificial Grass, Worldwide (By Fibre Material) (Polyethylene, Nylon, Polypropylene, Others), (By Infill Material) (Plant-based Infills, Sand-based Infills, Others), (By Application) (Sports Court, Indoor & Outdoor Garden, Landscaping, Others), and (By Region) (To 2030)

The following are the report's primary highlights:

Overview of the Market (2022-2030)

CAGR forecast: 6.72%

The global artificial grass market size was USD 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for recyclable, sustainable, eco-friendly, and temperature-resistant artificial grass materials.

Artificial turf is resistant to low temperatures and can be used in all weather conditions, which is ideal for commercial and home landscaping. Development of fire retardant synthetic grass is creating opportunities for the market to grow. For example, on 28 April 2022, ResiGrass, which is based in Belgium launched high-quality natural-looking artificial grass with fire-resistant properties. In addition, rising demand for commercial landscaping solutions is driving revenue growth in the market. Moreover, biodegradable and recyclable artificial turfs are environment-friendly, low maintenance, and available in a variety of sizes. It also increases aesthetic appeal and adds a calming and relaxing effect to residential and commercial complexes.

In addition, artificial grass comes in a variety of blade lengths, textures, densities, regional grass colors, and also looks-like real grass. It can be utilized both inside and outside of an apartment, can be sliced into small strips and fitted between walkway pavers, and is pet friendly as pets cannot dig it up and ruin it.

Artificial Grass Industry Definition and Major Segments

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial grass market based on fiber materials, infill materials, application, and region:

Fiber Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Polyethylene

Nylon

Polypropylene

Others

Infill material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plant-based Infills

Petroleum-based Infills

Sand-based Infills

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Sports Court

Indoor & Outdoor Garden

Swimming Pools

Landscaping

Others

Artificial Grass Market Trends

The nylon segment accounted for a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Presently, nylon is the most popular material for carpeting and is also used in a variety of other products that require tensile strength and durability. Nylon has some significant qualities that make it a good choice for artificial turf. Synthetic grass made of nylon can be used in both residential and commercial settings such as backyard and rooftop decks, indoor lawns, and athletic turf. Where a blend of softness and resilience is required, nylon can also be found as a secondary fiber, which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

The sports court segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to increasing installation of artificial grass in stadiums, clubs, and sports grounds to increase safety and performance.

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising investments in research activities for developing advanced synthetic grass technologies. Rising demand for recyclable and sustainable artificial turf is also contributing to revenue growth of the market in the region.

Key Market Players

Some major companies in the global market report include Namgrass, P.K. Versi Turf Private Limited, Ross NW Watergardens, Tarkett, Sport Group, Altius Sports, Artificial Grass Liquidators, Crestview Advisors, L.L.C, CCGrass, SIS Pitches, Turf Green, and Victoria PLC.

The Regional Outlook for revenue, measured in USD billion and covering the period from 2019 to 2030, includes various regions across the globe. In North America, the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico are included. Europe is represented by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. Latin America is represented by Brazil and the rest of LATAM.

the Middle East and Africa are represented by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the region.

