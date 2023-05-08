Space Coast Credit Union announces President and CEO’s appointment to Campaign Chair for United Way of Brevard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) and the United Way of Brevard recently celebrated the culmination of another successful campaign year at the Annual Awards Celebration. At the event, SCCU President and CEO Timothy M. Antonition officially assumed the role of Campaign Chair for the United Way of Brevard. This appointment further demonstrates SCCU’s long-standing commitment to United Way, which began more than 20 years prior. In the last five years, SCCU has raised nearly one million dollars for the United Way of Brevard.
“Space Coast Credit Union is dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve,” says Antonition. “We have been involved with United Way for more than two decades and look forward to expanding our partnership and surpassing the amount we raised last year.”
The Credit Union’s donations are allocated across United Way organizations throughout Florida to give back to the local communities SCCU serves. During the 2022 campaign year, SCCU raised $450,000 for United Way organizations along Florida’s east coast. The Credit Union’s efforts landed it in the top three campaign contributors and earned a Campaign Excellence Award. The award recognizes campaigns that went above and beyond, setting best practices and excelling across all metrics.
The success of the Credit Union’s fundraising is accomplished from its workplace campaign featuring a highly successful telethon event where SCCU executives host a live broadcast while taking phone calls and raising funds from their Team Members. For the 2023 campaign year, the Credit Union plans to host Branch Days, which will involve SCCU Members, in addition to its effective telethon event.
“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Tim this year and I have full confidence that he will carry this torch, do great things and have a successful 2023 United Way Campaign,” says 2022 United Way of Brevard Campaign Chair Jackie Barker. “As one of our largest workplace campaigns, Tim knows how to inspire and motivate others to give.”
About Space Coast Credit Union
Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) is state chartered with headquarters in Melbourne, Fla. since 1951. With over $8.6 billion in assets, SCCU serves more than 612,000 members in 34 counties, with 64 branches along Florida’s east coast. The Credit Union offers competitive rates on auto and home loans and credit cards as well as free checking and savings accounts. SCCU provides a service delivery network featuring nationwide ATMs, member service call centers, 24/7 online access and secure mobile banking. The Credit Union is committed to providing comprehensive financial protection to its members with cost-effective, convenient products and services. SCCU creates value in cooperative ownership through honest people, trusted products and time valued. For more information, visit SCCU.com.
