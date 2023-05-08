Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - May 8, 2023

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On May 8, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

S.3 , An act relating to prohibiting paramilitary training camps

H.41 , An act relating to referral of domestic and sexual violence cases to community justice centers

H.76 , An act relating to captive insurance

H.146, An act relating to amendments to the charter of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District

When signing H.76, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“Vermont continues to be the worldwide leader in the captive insurance market, and this bill makes additional steps to enhance our strong reputation. The hard work of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation and their partnerships in the industry ensure Vermont continues to see the significant economic benefits that comes with our leadership in this sector.”

To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2023 legislative session, click here.