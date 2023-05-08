Nano satellite Market Forecasting to 2030: Possibilities and Challenges in a Quickly Changing Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 220.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nano Satellite Market Forecast to 2030

The market for nanosatellites, also known as CubeSats, has been growing rapidly in recent years. These small satellites, typically weighing less than 10 kilograms and measuring just a few centimeters on each side, have become increasingly popular due to their low cost and versatility.

One of the primary drivers of the nanosatellite market is the increasing demand for Earth observation and remote sensing applications. Nanosatellites are well-suited for this purpose, as they can be deployed in large constellations to provide real-time monitoring and data collection over a wide area.

The global nanosatellite market size is expected to reach USD 1,336.9 million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for Earth observation-related applications and the increasing number of aeronautics, communications, and satellite development companies are factors driving global nanosatellite market revenue growth.

Nanosatellites are miniaturized artificial satellites that weigh less than 10 kg. Nanosatellites are more convenient and take less time to build than convectional satellites, owing to their smaller size. Nanosatellites are launched at lower altitudes, and the cost of launching is also relatively lower. These devices travel at high speed and circle the Earth in a polar orbit. Nanosatellites are used for purposes such as remote sensing, land observation, and communication, among others.

Another key market for nanosatellites is communications. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected technologies, there is a growing need for low-cost, low-bandwidth satellite communication solutions. Nanosatellites can provide this service, either on their own or as part of a larger network.

In addition to these applications, nanosatellites are also being used for scientific research, technology demonstration, and even space exploration. With their small size and relatively low cost, they offer a cost-effective way to test new technologies and explore new frontiers in space.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2021, Redwire Corporation announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terren Orbital, which is a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small and nano satellites and Earth observation solutions. With this agreement, Redwire Corporation will deliver a wide range of advanced components and solutions to Terran Orbital, which will be used in small and nano satellite manufacturing and service offerings.

Earth observation and remote sensing segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to ability of these satellites to gather information over large areas, which will help to characterize natural features or physical objects on the ground.

Government segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Governments of various countries across the globe use real-time data collected from nano satellites for various operations such as scientific research, biological experiments, and others.

Market in Europe accounted for a significantly moderate revenue share in 2020. Rapid adoption of miniaturized artificial satellites and advancement in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), satellite IoT, in-orbit services, advanced ground systems, and others, and expanding aeronautics and satellite industries are expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Nano Satellite Market Segmentation:

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Nano Satellite market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Mass Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

1kg-3kg Nano Satellite

4kg-6kg Nano Satellite

7kg-10kg Nano Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Biological Experiments

Technology Demonstration and Verification

Academic Training

Mapping and Navigation

Space Exploration

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Government

Civil

Commercial

Military

Academic

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

