Sexual Enhancers Market Growth To Be Worth USD 509.52 Million in 2030 Analysis By Emergen Research

Sexual Enhancers Market Size Worth USD 509.52 Million in 2030, Rising incidences of low sexual drives or erectile dysfunction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Sexual Enhancers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030' by Emergen Research gives an extensive outlook of the Sexual Enhancers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like feedstock, application, and major country.

Market for Sexual Enhancers, by Type (Male Sexual Enhancers and Female Sexual Enhancers) By Product Type (Pills & Supplements, Gels & Creams, Essential Oils, Others), the inventory is organised. By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), the report categorises pharmacies. Forecast by Region to 2030

The following are the report's primary highlights:

Overview of the Market (2022-2030)

CAGR forecast: 9.8%

The global sexual enhancers market size was USD 220.15 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising incidences of erectile dysfunction, increase in risk factors resulting in sexual problems, and side effects of various medications, such as antidepressants, which cause low sexual drives or sexual dysfunctions as well as growing consumer demand for herbal or natural-based sexual enhancers are major factors driving market revenue growth of.

Sexual enhancers are foods, drinks, or medications that help with erectile dysfunction, promote arousal and potency during sexual engagement, and generally improve erectile function. These substances stimulate libido by altering concentrations of particular neurotransmitters or sex hormones in central nervous system. Recent years have seen a rise in popularity of natural sexual enhancers as well as rise in demand for psychoactive and or stimulant sexual enhancers during intercourse, or "chemsex," which is fueling market's revenue growth.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF With TOC: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1170

Sexual Enhancers Industry Definition and Major Segments

Emergen Research has segmented the global sexual enhancers market based on type, product type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Male Sexual Enhancers

Female Sexual Enhancers

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pills & Supplements

Gels & Creams

Essential Oils

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sexual-enhancers-market

Sexual Enhancers Market Trends

The male sexual enhancers segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Male enhancement drugs are dietary supplements made from all-natural substances that are intended to aid men with erectile dysfunction, early ejaculation, and poor libido. Male sexual stimulants stimulate libido and sexual desire, penile blood flow, help the penis to harden, and guarantee long-lasting erections. Some of the most popular sex enhancement supplements are Dehydroepiandrosterone, a hormone produced by adrenal glands, ginkgo biloba, fenugreek, ginseng extract, horny goat weed, maca, L-arginine, tribulus, and zinc. These are the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The retail pharmacies disease segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Retail pharmacists help to prepare and administer medicines, counsel clients on prescription administration and alert them to potential drug interactions. Customers can also speak with retail pharmacists about over-the-counter medications and other basic healthcare needs. Retail pharmacists can fill prescriptions on-site, which can be more convenient for patients who want a more efficient discharge process rather than filling prescriptions at an off-site location. This streamlines a patient's health care pathway and improves their overall experience. Retail pharmacies enable comprehensive shift of patient health care journey, improve patient satisfaction, and enable greater qualitative outcomes.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to an increased focus on improved pharmaceutical products and generic forms of medicines and drugs for erectile dysfunction and sexual enhancement as well as increase in government-funded research and clinical studies for development of drugs, which improves sexual health. The European Sexual Medicine Network (ESMN) is a global association of social workers, educators, and medical professionals interested in sexual medicine and health, which is funded by the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme of the European Union. The main goal of network is to enhance sexual health at individual, family, community, and health system levels to expand and provide cutting-edge sexual health and medicine programs and services throughout the European Community.

Key Market Players

Some major companies in the global market report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Leading Edge Health, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, Ansell Ltd, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., Lovehoney Group Ltd., Pound International Corporation, and TEX Naturals.

The Regional Outlook for revenue, measured in USD billion and covering the period from 2019 to 2030, includes various regions across the globe. In North America, the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico are included. Europe is represented by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. Latin America is represented by Brazil and the rest of LATAM.

the Middle East and Africa are represented by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the region.

Top of Form

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

