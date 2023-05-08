Woodbridge International Ranked #1 on Axial’s Q1 Lower Middle Market Investment Banking League Tables

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial released its Q1 Lower Middle Market Investment Banking League Tables. Woodbridge International was ranked the top investment bank for the quarter. Woodbridge closed seven deals in the first four months of this year, putting the firm on track for a record setting year.



The league tables reveal the top 25 investment banks that were active on the Axial platform in Q1. In Q1, 740 sell-side investment banks and M&A advisors brought a total of 2,775 deals to market. League Table recipients advanced 111 of the total 2,775 deals in the quarter, with Woodbridge International leading closings.

“This ranking further validates Woodbridge as the leading investment bank in the lower middle market,” states Robert Koenig CEO & Founder of Woodbridge International. “For 30 years we have put our clients first by positioning them in front of as many buyers a possible which gets them not just the best price for their company, but also the best cultural fit.”

In 2022 Woodbridge International closed 32 deals in various industries, including manufacturing, distribution, e-commerce, logistics, consulting and healthcare; generating $619 million in liquidity. With the seven deals already closed already in 2023, more than 40 deals are being projected to be closed this year – more than ever closed by the firm.

Axial’s league table ranking methodology is driven largely by four factors:

Client quality (based on pursuits per deal and total recommended buyers)

Buyside targeting (pursuit rate per deal)

Process effectiveness (ability to progress buyers from initial pursuit to NDA to CIM)

Deal outcome (IOI, LOI, and closure rates)

Koenig continues, “Our team of experts around the globe work tirelessly to execute our marketing tools and bring in the best potential suitors for our clients, leading to these record-breaking deals closing.”

Four deals were closed in Q1 of 2023 by Woodbridge International are:

Taney Engineering to The HFW Companies

Ace-Tex Enterprises to Crown Capital Investments

A.J. Edmond Company to RMA Companies

Anonymous: A full-service Sign Manufacturer and Installer by a Florida-based Private Equity Group

Three additional deals closed in April which will be announced shortly.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

