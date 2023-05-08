The Level Transmitter Market Size Is Expected To Reach $3.7 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Level Transmitter Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the level transmitter market forecasts the global level transmitter market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from $3.2 billion in 2022 to $3.3 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% to $3.7 billion in 2027.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the level transmitter market in 2022.

The growth of the level transmitter market is largely driven by the increasing adoption of industrial automation. The industrial automation market is expected to increase to $297 billion USD by 2026, with at least 30% of jobs in 60% of all occupations predicted to be automated. The adoption of automation has led to a rise in demand for level transmitters, which are instruments that help facilitate automation in industrial settings.

Learn More In-Depth On The Level Transmitter Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/level-transmitter-global-market-report

Technological innovation is key trend in the level transmitter market. Many major level transmitters manufacturers like Endress+Hauser, Vega Corp., Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, KROHNE Ltd., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AMETEK Inc., WIKA Group, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Burket Fluid Control Systems, Schneider Electric, General Electric, and Semrad Pty Ltd.are focused on developing innovative and technologically advanced solutions to improve their market position.

In July 2022, Hawk Measurement Systems launched CGR PoE, the industry's first Guided Wave Radar Level Transmitter featuring Power over Ethernet communications. Additionally, AMETEK Inc. acquired Magnetrol International in March 2021 to expand its portfolio with innovative, advanced technology solutions.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Level Transmitter Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9188&type=smp

The global level transmitter market is segmented as

1) By Type: Contact, Non-Contact

2) By Technology: Capacitive, Ultrasonic, Radar, Differential Pressure or Hydrostatic, Magnetotrictive, Radiometric, Other Technologies

3) By Positioning: Float, Submersible

4) By Industry: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Water and Wastewater, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Other Industries

The Level Transmitter Global Market Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The report also offers in-depth insights on consumer behavior, supply chain analysis, and major competitors and their strategies that players in this industry can leverage to strengthen their market position

Level Transmitter Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the level transmitter market size, level transmitter market segments, level transmitter market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model