CoreStack Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
CoreStack Named Among Best Workplaces in Medium-Large Enterprise Category
Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim.”BELLEVUE, WA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, is proud to announce that it has been named among the highest-scoring businesses in Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list, to be featured in the May/June 2023 issue. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
CoreStack offers a suite of multi-cloud, NextGen Cloud Governance modules that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance—for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps—through a unified dashboard. NextGen Cloud Governance helps enterprises mitigate risk, accelerate delivery, optimize performance, and innovate faster. In addition, CoreStack offers assessments based on Well-Architected Framework, as well as custom frameworks. This solution streamlines the process of evaluating, improving, and maintaining cloud workloads across all environments, including enabling auto-remediation directly from the CoreStack dashboard.
"We are thrilled and humbled to have received this prestigious recognition as one of the Best Workplaces by Inc. Magazine. Our achievement reflects the tireless diligence and efforts of our exceptional team, who have contributed immensely toward cultivating CoreStack into an exceptional workplace,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CoreStack Founder and CEO. “We remain committed to placing our employees' welfare and career advancement at the forefront of our priorities, recognizing that they are the bedrock of our success and the driving force behind our growth."
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
About CoreStack
CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps; and Compass, a point-in-time assessment against Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack’s solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, helping enterprises optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds in a unified dashboard. CoreStack delivers transformative value, including 40% increase in operational efficiency, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.
