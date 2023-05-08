Network Automation Market Forecast through 2028: Insights and Trends for the Future Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.7%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in network automation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Network Automation Market Forecast to 2028

The Network Automation Market refers to the use of software tools and technologies to automate the management and operation of network infrastructure, such as switches, routers, firewalls, and other networking devices. The goal of network automation is to increase efficiency, reduce manual effort, and improve overall network performance.

The global network automation market is expected to reach a value of USD 16.77 billion in 2028, at a rapid revenue CAGR of 23.7%, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the market can be attributed to the rise in the usage of connected devices, along with rapid and continuous innovations and technological advancements in the field of network automation. Rising demand for efficient and robust automated solutions is also playing a major role in market development.

The market for network automation is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing complexity and scale of modern network infrastructures. Enterprises are adopting cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and other digital technologies, which require more sophisticated and flexible networks to support them. At the same time, network operators are facing pressure to reduce costs, improve service quality, and increase agility.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Network Automation market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

6Connect, Inc., Anuta Networks International, LLC, AppViewX, Inc., Apstra, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, VMware Inc

Several factors are driving the growth of the network automation market, including:

The need for faster and more efficient network management

The increasing adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies

The growing use of IoT devices and other connected devices

The need to reduce operational costs and increase network efficiency

The need for better network security and compliance

Key Highlights of the Report

In January 2021, Ericsson launched 5G RAN to boost their 5G business growth. The purpose of this launch is to support business models and strengthen network slicing capabilities.

In February 2021, VMware and Accenture entered into a partnership to create a new business group, in order to help and encourage organizations to accelerate their transition to a faster cloud strategy.

The vitual segment is expected to register a high revenue growth rate in the global network automation markert during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of virtual network systems due to their ability to access computer devices or servers remotely.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the presence of a large number of startups in the region. Moreover, major market players in the region are establishing partnerships to increase their customer base, which is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the North America market.

Market Segmentations of the Network Automation Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2021 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Network Automation market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical

Virtual

Hybrid

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Network Automation Tools

SD-WAN and Network Virtualization

Intent-based Networking

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Banking and Financial Services

Education

Regional Landscape section of the Network Automation report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Network Automation Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Network Automation market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

In conclusion, the Network Automation Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Network Automation Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

