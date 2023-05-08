Cultural Residence: ‘Ukraine’s Artistic Response to the Russian Invasion’

On June 2-9, 2023, the EU Delegation to Ukraine is inviting 20 artists from EU member states and Ukraine to participate in a cultural residence. It aims to reflect on Ukraine’s cultural response to Russian aggression, emphasises the place of Ukrainian culture within broader European culture, and highlights its uniqueness.

The residence in Vynnyky-Lviv will facilitate cooperation between 20 artists from the EU and Ukraine. Its programme seeks to reflect upon the Russo-Ukrainian war, raise awareness of the struggles Ukrainians face, promote Ukrainian culture, and show the solidarity of other European nations.

Participants will attend lectures and workshops led by prominent Ukrainian and European artists in literature, visual art, film production, photography, and street art. They will be able to cooperate on producing joint cultural projects that reflect the ongoing war.

To apply, fill in the registration form by 15 May.

Selection criteria:

Age: 18+;

Active engagement in the field of art;

Proficiency in English at a solid conversational level;

Genuine interest in Ukrainian culture;

Willingness to participate in all project activities.

Funding: Project participation is free of charge. The organisers cover accommodation and dining. Travel expenses will be reimbursed up to €320 for participants coming from outside Ukraine and up to €80 euros for those traveling inside the country.

Find out more

Press release