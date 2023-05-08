EU agrees €1 billion support for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine

The Council of the European on Friday adopted an assistance measure worth €1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to finance the provision to the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell described the decision as another major step to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine. “The Ukrainian Armed Forces need substantial amounts of ammunition to defend the Ukrainian people and territory. They need it fast. Together with the previous decision to swiftly provide ammunition from existing stocks, we are committing €2 billion to this purpose, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to €5.6 billion,” he said.

The measure will support joint procurement of ammunition and missiles from economic operators established in the EU or Norway, and producing these ammunition and missiles in the EU or Norway. The supply chains of these operators may include operators established or having their production outside of the EU or Norway. The measure will also cover deliveries of ammunition and missiles which have undergone an important stage of their manufacturing in the EU or Norway which consists of final assembly.

Together with the previous packages of military support, the assistance measure adopted on Friday brings the total EU contribution for Ukraine to support the delivery of military equipment under the EPF to €5.6 billion.

On top of that, the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) continues to enhance the military capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reinforced with two EPF assistance measures worth €61 million to finance the provision of equipment necessary for the training.

Find out more

Press release

European Peace Facility