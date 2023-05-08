Governor Ivey Signs House Bill 210, Further Solidifies Alabama’s Status as Most Military Friendly State

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed House Bill 210 into law, further solidifying Alabama as the most military-friendly state in the nation. The bill, which deals with Mandatory Liability Insurance (MLI) for Alabamians serving in the military, received strong support in the Legislature.

“Alabama has a proud history of supporting the men and women who protect our country, and as governor, I have actively sought ways to make our state even more friendly to our active servicemen, veterans and their families,” said Governor Ivey. “Providing a Mandatory Liability Insurance exception for Alabamians serving outside the state is a common-sense reform that allows our men and women in uniform to hold on to more of their hard-earned money. I will always stand up for those who serve our country and am proud to sign this bill into law.”

Under current law, all motor vehicles registered in this state are required to continually maintain an active Alabama minimum motor vehicle liability insurance policy.

Rep. Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise) sponsored the bill in the House of Representatives.

“With the passage of HB 210, we continue to make Alabama the most military-friendly state in the country,” said Rep. Marques. “It is our standard to make everyday life easier for our military families. I’m proud to work with Governor Ivey and my legislative colleagues on this important initiative aimed at giving back to those who sacrifice so much.”

Previously, Alabama military residents temporarily stationed outside of Alabama were required to maintain an Alabama MLI policy, in addition to an MLI policy in the state of their temporary duty station. This resulted in these military members then having to either choose specific policies that satisfied both Alabama and the other jurisdiction’s laws, carry two policies on the same vehicle or move the vehicle registration from Alabama – all of which caused unnecessary burdens on Alabama military residents.

Sen. Josh Carnley (R-Enterprise), who is serving his first term in the Alabama Senate, sponsored the Senate version of the bill.

“It was an honor to be able to carry legislation that helps those who sacrifice every day for Alabama,” said Sen. Carnley. “Governor Ivey has proven she wants Alabama to be known as the most pro-military state in the country. We are thankful to the men and women who serve and will continue to work to show them we appreciate their service.”

House Bill 210 assists Alabama’s resident military members by providing an exception to the MLI program for military personnel who are Alabama residents currently stationed outside of Alabama. The exception allows Alabama to accept a policy issued in the state of station as long as it meets Alabama’s minimums.

Governor Ivey has a strong record of supporting our service men and women, veterans and their families. Last year, she enacted into law a series of legislation that assists our men and women in uniform with a myriad of different challenges, including enrolling their children in public schools, helping their spouses find work and providing additional scholarship opportunities under the Alabama G.I. and Dependents’ Educational Benefit Act.

###