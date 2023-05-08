Transparent Display Market Share To Be Worth USD 35.22 Billion in 2030- Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for LCD-based transparent displays in consumer electronics is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Transparent Display Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2030' by Emergen Research gives an extensive outlook of the Transparent Display market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like feedstock, application, and major country.

Forecast to 2030 of the Transparent Display Market by Technology (OLED, LCD, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (Smart Appliances, Head-Up Displays [HUD], Digital Signage, Others), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Others), and Region.

The following are the report's primary highlights:

Overview of the Market (2022-2030)

CAGR forecast: 45.0%

The global transparent display market size was USD 1.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising demand for LCD-based transparent displays in consumer electronics and rising advancements in smart switchable displays. Smart glass exhibits light transmission that alters its properties when heat, voltage, and light are applied. It also has the ability to switch between transparent and opaque and is used in marketing and advertising industries.

Smart glass display functions as a projection screen when it is opaque and also provides a clear view into the store when it is transparent. It is also ideal to maintain privacy in homes such as in bedrooms and bathrooms as well as in other settings such as hospitals. Furthermore, rising demand for transparent displays, such as gorilla glass in consumer electronics, is expected to drive growth of the revenue market. For example, it is used as an outdoor transparent display to show products and also helps to grab attention of consumers. Science and technology museums frequently use transparent LED screens and glass windows, which allows artifacts to remain safe behind glass and allows visitors to engage with exhibit and historical material and information provided on screen.

Transparent Display Industry Definition and Major Segments

Emergen Research has segmented the global transparent display market based on technology, offerings, product, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

OLED

LCD

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Control Unit

Display Unit

Transceiver

Bluetooth

Others

Software

Services

Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Training & Maintenance

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Smart Appliances

Head-Up Displays (HUD)

Digital Signage

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

Transparent Display Market Trends

The aerospace segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR owing to rising applications of transparent displays for heads-up screens. Heads-Up Displays (HUD) keep pilot's eyes focused around them without moving the pilot’s head from an upright position. HUD various real-time data are relevant to an aircraft's operations. However, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations HUD must show airspeed, altitude, heading, and horizon line, among others.

The OLED segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR owing to various benefits and being more transparent than conventional LCD technology. Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) does not need a backlight source to reflect and create an image. Transparent OLED screens are self-emissive as they are made up of pixels.

The North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rising investments in research activities for developing advanced technologies to use transparent OLED panels in subways, metros, and tourist buses to enhance safety and experience. Rising demand for cutting-edge corporate display solutions to create next-generation working experiences is also contributing to revenue growth of the market in the region.

Key Market Players

Some major companies in the global market report include Planar, SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Apple Inc., Crystal Display Systems Ltd, NEXNOVO Technology co., TDK Corporation, Kent Optronics, Inc. and Japan Display Inc.

The Regional Outlook for revenue, measured in USD billion and covering the period from 2019 to 2030, includes various regions across the globe. In North America, the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexico are included. Europe is represented by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. Latin America is represented by Brazil and the rest of LATAM. Finally, the Middle East and Africa are represented by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of the region.

