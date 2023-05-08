Long Read Sequencing Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regional Forecasts, and Size and Share Analysis to 2028
Market Size – USD 504.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America region
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global long-read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 2,313.8 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rapid advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques due to continuous research and development is driving long-read sequencing market revenue growth.
Long-read sequencing is also known as the third-generation sequencing technique for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It is designed to determine the nucleotide sequence of a long sequence between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. Long-read sequencing mainly uses two basic techniques, namely single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Nanopores are very small proteins that form pores embedded inside a membrane. Single-stranded DNA fragments pass through a nanopore to measure variations in ionic current and identify nucleotide sequences. Moreover, SRMT sequencing helps detect varying levels of fluorescence by using DNA polymerase.
Long-read sequencing (LRS) is a technology that allows the sequencing of DNA or RNA molecules with longer read lengths than traditional short-read sequencing technologies. This capability is essential for applications that require accurate, high-quality sequencing of complex genomes, structural variants, and epigenetic modifications.
To receive a PDF sample of the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/982
The long-read sequencing market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by advances in sequencing technology, improvements in sequencing accuracy and throughput, and the increasing adoption of LRS technologies in clinical applications such as cancer genomics and infectious disease diagnosis. The market is also likely to see increased competition as new players enter the market and existing players continue to innovate and improve their technologies.
Global Long Read Sequencing Market Highlights:
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Product Mix Matrix
R&D Analysis
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Supply chain optimization analysis
Technological updates analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Competitive Analysis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Location Quotients Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Patent Analysis
Vendor Management
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Long Read Sequencing market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Long Read Sequencing market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty. Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc
Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:
Company Profiles
Gross Revenue
Profit margins
Product sales trends
Product pricing
Industry Analysis
Sales & distribution channels
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-read-sequencing-market
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In December 2020, Eurofins Genomics launched an optimized, cost-effective, SARS-CoV-2, next-generation sequencing service providing full length viral genome sequences. This new next-generation sequencing (NGS) service and ARTIC NGS oligo kit have offered strong support to researchers in development of vaccines and in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing demand by researchers across the world. SMRT sequencing offers high level of accuracy, due to low systematic bias and longer read lengths. Moreover, it is flexible as it can be used in sequencing of multiple sample types having different output length.
Product segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for different long-read sequencing products such as kit and assays, systems and software among various verticals.
Oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for technologically advanced and cost-effective diagnostic measures to treat cancer. Additionally, rise in investment for research and development in biotech and pharmaceutical industry has also made long-read sequencing a highly growing market. Moreover, growing urgency for infrastructural improvement of treatment therapies and increasing number of cancer patient across the world is expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.
The market in North America accounted for highest revenue growth in 2020, owing to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are focusing on research and development and technological advancement of diagnostic methods, which is expected to drive long-read sequencing market revenue growth during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Long Read Sequencing market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing
Other Sequencing Technologies
Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Products
Kits and Assays
Systems
Software
Consumables
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)
Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Rare Diseases
Genetic Disorders
Metabolic Disorders
Translational Research
To seek a discount on this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/982
Additional information offered by the report:
Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.
The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.
It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.
It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.
Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/982
Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.
Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:
Instrument Cluster Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/instrument-cluster-market
Wireless Microphone Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-microphone-market
Cell Free Protein Synthesis Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-protein-synthesis-market
CRISPER/Cas9 Technology Devices Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clustered-regularly-interspaced-short-palindromic-repeats-technology-devices-market
Business Email Compromise Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-email-compromise-market
Avionics Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/avionics-market
Microtome Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microtome-market
Dermatology Devices Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermatology-devices-market
Aircraft Braking System Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-braking-system-market
Lateral Flow Assay Components Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lateral-flow-assay-components-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn