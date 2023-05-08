Long Read Sequencing Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regional Forecasts, and Size and Share Analysis to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 504.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – High demand from North America region

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global long-read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 2,313.8 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rapid advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques due to continuous research and development is driving long-read sequencing market revenue growth.

Long-read sequencing is also known as the third-generation sequencing technique for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). It is designed to determine the nucleotide sequence of a long sequence between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. Long-read sequencing mainly uses two basic techniques, namely single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Nanopores are very small proteins that form pores embedded inside a membrane. Single-stranded DNA fragments pass through a nanopore to measure variations in ionic current and identify nucleotide sequences. Moreover, SRMT sequencing helps detect varying levels of fluorescence by using DNA polymerase.

Long-read sequencing (LRS) is a technology that allows the sequencing of DNA or RNA molecules with longer read lengths than traditional short-read sequencing technologies. This capability is essential for applications that require accurate, high-quality sequencing of complex genomes, structural variants, and epigenetic modifications.

The long-read sequencing market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by advances in sequencing technology, improvements in sequencing accuracy and throughput, and the increasing adoption of LRS technologies in clinical applications such as cancer genomics and infectious disease diagnosis. The market is also likely to see increased competition as new players enter the market and existing players continue to innovate and improve their technologies.

Global Long Read Sequencing Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Long Read Sequencing market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Long Read Sequencing market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty. Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Eurofins Genomics launched an optimized, cost-effective, SARS-CoV-2, next-generation sequencing service providing full length viral genome sequences. This new next-generation sequencing (NGS) service and ARTIC NGS oligo kit have offered strong support to researchers in development of vaccines and in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing demand by researchers across the world. SMRT sequencing offers high level of accuracy, due to low systematic bias and longer read lengths. Moreover, it is flexible as it can be used in sequencing of multiple sample types having different output length.

Product segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for different long-read sequencing products such as kit and assays, systems and software among various verticals.

Oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for technologically advanced and cost-effective diagnostic measures to treat cancer. Additionally, rise in investment for research and development in biotech and pharmaceutical industry has also made long-read sequencing a highly growing market. Moreover, growing urgency for infrastructural improvement of treatment therapies and increasing number of cancer patient across the world is expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue growth in 2020, owing to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are focusing on research and development and technological advancement of diagnostic methods, which is expected to drive long-read sequencing market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Long Read Sequencing market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Products

Kits and Assays

Systems

Software

Consumables

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Translational Research

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

