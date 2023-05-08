2023 Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund Awardees Announced by Farmer Veteran Coalition

A 2022 FVC Fellowship Awardee, Thomas Bacon purchased an extractor and cappings spinner with his award from the Wounded Warrior Project. Bacon’s bee farm is Union Bee Company in Union, Connecticut.

Kubota’s Geared to Give program awarded Joy Hughes a tractor at the 2022 Farmer Veteran Coalition National Conference in Oklahoma City, OK. Hughes applied to FVC’s Fellowship Fund indicating a tractor was needed to expand her small chicken farm.