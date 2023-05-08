Global Pancreatic Cancer Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights about 250+ Companies and 300+ Drugs

DUBLIN, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pancreatic Cancer - Competitive landscape, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Pancreatic Cancer- Competitive landscape, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 300+ drugs in Pancreatic Cancer Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In March 2023, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. and TCR Therapeutics Inc. TCRR, announced entry into a definitive agreement under which Adaptimmune will combine with TCR in an all-stock transaction to create a preeminent cell therapy company focused on treating solid tumors.

The combination provides extensive benefits for clinical development and product delivery supported by complementary technology platforms. As a result, and following the closing of the transaction, it is anticipated that the combined company's cash runway will extend into 2026.

In February 2023, Akamis Bio, announced an expansion of its ongoing partnership with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) to include a clinical collaboration with the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) that will focus on advancing novel treatments for pancreatic cancer.

As part of the Akamis Bio, PICI, and CRI partnership, NG-350A, an immuno-stimulatory tumor gene therapy driving intratumoral expression of a CD40 agonist monoclonal antibody, will be evaluated in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and the CTLA-4 inhibitor ipilimumab (YERVOY).

In February 2023, Gritstone bio, Inc. announced that it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), an institute of the National Institutes of Health, to evaluate an autologous T cell therapy expressing a T cell receptor targeting mutated KRAS in combination with Gritstone's KRAS-directed vaccine candidate, SLATE-KRAS, in a Phase 1 study. Under the terms of the agreement, NCI will identify patients with metastatic cancer that are eligible for adoptive cell transfer based on the presence of a G12V or G12D KRAS mutation (KRASmut).

In February 2023, Keymed Biosciences Inc., jointly announced a global exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca for CMG901, a potential first-in-class Claudin 18.2 antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Under the license agreement, AstraZeneca will be responsible for the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of CMG901 globally. CMG901 is currently in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Claudin 18.2-positive solid tumors.

In January 2023, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced it has entered into an external sponsored collaborative clinical research agreement with Erasmus MC and AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, Erasmus MC is planning to perform an investigator-initiated clinical study, entitled "Combining anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab with TLR-3 agonist rintatolimod in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma for therapy effect. DURIPANC Study," in which it will use both Study Drugs provided by AstraZeneca and AIM ImmunoTech.

Pancreatic Cancer Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Key Questions Answered

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Pancreatic Cancer drugs?

How many Pancreatic Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Pancreatic Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Pancreatic Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Panbela Therapeutics

ERYtech Pharma

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

FibroGen

Novartis AG

AB Science

TME Pharma AG

Intensity Therapeutics

Silenseed LTD

SynerGene Therapeutics

Elevation oncology

Salspera LLC

Redx Pharma Plc

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

Rain Oncology

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Invyte Corporation

Immodulon Therapeutics Ltd

GSK plc

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Roche

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Argenus Inc.

Actuate Therapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Incyte Corporation

Galera Therapeutics

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

NanOlogy

Theriva Biologics

AstraZeneca

Berg, LLC

Agenus

ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Alligator Bioscience

CARsgenTherapeutics Co.,Ltd

Purple Biotech Ltd.

Lisata Therapeutics

Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Bold Therapeutics

BioNTech SE

Bristol- Myers Squibb

DEKA Biosciences

Senhwa Biosciences

Cue Biopharma

Carisma Therapeutics Inc

Key Products

Olaptesed pegol

INT230-6

SBP-101

Masitinib

NIS793

siG12D LODER

SGT-53

Seribantumab

Salmonella-IL2

RXC004

Rintatolimod

RAIN-32

Lurbinectedin

Retifanlimab

IMM-101

GSK2256098

Belzutifan

Atezolizumab

Anamorelin

AGEN1423

Elraglusib

OSE2101

Epacadostat

GC4711

Docetaxel

Zolbetuximab

NanoPac

VCN-01

Danvatirsen

BPM31510

Botensilimab

ABV-1703

BI 907828

Mitazalimab

CT041

CM24

CEND-1

CEA-targeted CAR-T cells

CBX-12

BOLD-100

BNT141

BMS-813160

DK210

CX-5461

CUE-102

CT-0508

