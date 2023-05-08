Sicilia DOC Announces Second Edition of Sicilian Wine Maestro

Annual Sommelier Competition Raises Awareness of Sicilian Wines Among US Wine Professionals with Activations in New York and Sicily

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the success of last year's first edition, the Sicilia DOC Consortium has launched the second annual Sicilian Wine Maestro, a Sommelier Competition for US wine professionals who are interested in testing their knowledge about Sicilian Wines and supporting the DOC in the US. Applicants will take part in a two-round competition which includes both a creative presentation and structured exam. Three finalists will compete for the title in New York on June 14th, 2023 on the occasion of a tasting event entirely dedicated to the wines of Sicilia DOC. The winner will be invited to Sicily in September 2023.

"We're excited to announce the second edition of our Sommelier Competition", says Antonio Rallo, President of the Sicilia DOC Consortium. "It's important for us to continue engaging with the American audience of sommeliers and wine professionals. Our wines are gaining recognition for their quality and the great value they offer, in addition our producers are finding new and expanded distribution. This is a great moment for Sicilian wines in the US and we are committed to raising awareness with industry professionals and consumers."

The Sicilia DOC Consortium continues to work on strengthening the reputation of Sicilian wines while producers continue to improve the quality of local winemaking and invest in sustainable practices. The Sicilian Wine Maestro Competition is an example of just that; everyone's commitment towards innovation and high quality wines.

Sommeliers and other wine professionals who compete for the Sicilian Wine Maestro title will have to prove their knowledge of Sicily's rich history and culture, as well as an understanding of how the island's viticulture and winemaking are being reshaped by new generations of winemakers.

A judging panel including Jeffrey Porter, Sommelier and Sicilia DOC Trade Ambassador, Yannick Benjamin, Sommelier and Owner of Contento and Beaupierre Wines & Spirits, Pascaline Lepeltier, Master Sommelier and Beverage Director for Chambers and Tonya Pitts, Sommelier and Wine Director at One Market Restaurant will evaluate the participants based on the various phases of the competition, comprehensive of a video submission on Instagram and a Sicilia DOC dedicated quiz.

The finale will take place at NoMo SoHo, New York, on June 14th, 2023 during the Sicilia DOC tasting event. Finalists will be challenged on a blind tasting and a service exam. The judges will evaluate each finalist's performance and will crown this year's Sicilian Wine Maestro. The winner will win a trip to Sicily in September 2023 where they will have the opportunity to visit a few of the most renowned wineries in Sicily.

For more information, email sicilianwinemaestro@colangelopr.com, visit the Wines of Sicilia DOC website or follow Wines of Sicilia DOC on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sicilia DOC

Established in 2011, Sicilia DOC appellation represents a leading force of innovation in the region. Its efforts have been aimed at enhancing the region's millennial winemaking heritage and local grapes such as Nero d'Avola and Grillo, amongst others, through a sustainable approach promoted by the SOStain foundation which provides producers with education and tools to embrace organic practices. For further information, please visit Wines of Sicily.

