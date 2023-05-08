Four Seasons Hotel Boston Reopens, Revealing A Dramatic Lobby Transformation, Intimate New Restaurant And New Signature Amenities For Guests Of All Ages

In Collaboration With Renowned Designer Ken Fulk, The Hotel Orchestrates A Grand First Impression With New Arrival, Lobby and Lounge Spaces

BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for spring and the reawakening of Boston's iconic Public Garden, Four Seasons Hotel Boston has reopened its doors, welcoming guests to a new era of gracious hospitality. The city's premier address has completed a dramatic design update of its arrival area, lobby and porte cochere, revealing artful and inspired new spaces created in partnership with AD100 designer Ken Fulk. This revitalization sets the stage for a new generation of guest experiences, unforgettable events and cherished memories.

"We are delighted to begin the next chapter of Four Seasons Hotel Boston and introduce an updated vision of luxury that evokes the character and rich history of Back Bay," said Michael Pedder, General Manager, Four Seasons Hotel Boston. "We look forward to welcoming guests to our reimagined hotel."

A Grand Hotel Experience on an Intimate Scale

Years in the making, Four Seasons Hotel Boston's transformation blends the timelessness of the hotel with the grandeur of its verdant Public Garden setting. Drawing inspiration from the elegant homes of neighboring Beacon Hill and Back Bay, where old meets new, Fulk envisioned the hotel as a great residence overlooking stately grounds. He designed a new arrival experience that visually links the hotel to the historic garden on its doorstep. Guests are now greeted in a black-and-white-tiled entry court, enhanced with plantings and lanterns that lead them into the sanctuary of the new lobby.

Four Seasons Hotel Boston's redesigned interiors welcome guests with a new sense of intimacy. The wide lobby has been masterfully reimagined as a series of smaller spaces that are grand, yet residential in scale. A new front desk crafted in tooled leather stands beneath an expansive original artwork depicting the Public Garden. A mural drawn in Impressionist style with a nod to Maxfield Parrish features the Garden's flora and fauna, with willows, elm and oak trees surrounding the lagoon, where swan boats glide under the Foot Bridge and one swan holds a key. The key is a clue to a hidden, fanciful mystery closet next to the front desk. Upon their arrival, young guests are handed a large "kids-only" key to the closet and invited to select their own toys for an enchanting beginning to their Four Seasons Hotel Boston stay.

Spaces for Gracious Living, Day into Evening

Hotel guests will discover a collection of lobby-level spaces to enjoy from early morning until late evening. One of the newest is Coterie, a new lounge and restaurant open daily for dinner and bar service, with lunch to follow soon. Conceived as a place for intimate conversation and a retreat from the world outside, Coterie is inspired by Boston's centuries-old tradition of thinkers and creators gathering to share ideas and socialize. Elevated traditional fare created by Executive Chef Patrice Martineau will be complemented by a selection of classic and signature cocktails, some featuring a custom botanical gin created exclusively for Four Seasons Hotel Boston, and honey from the hotel's rooftop hives. Here, Fulk's design evokes a charming estate, richly layered and decorated with a gallery of hand-drawn botanical illustrations and portraits of writers and artists, a soft color palette inspired by garden florals, all accented with vintage lighting and anchored by a zinc-topped bar with leather and brass details.

Opposite Coterie is the Library, a quiet respite offering rich velvet seating accented in silk fringe, where guests can wait for a friend or sit back with a classic cocktail and select from the bookshelves, curated to evoke a collection gathered by a family through the generations. Coffee-lovers and early risers will delight in Sottovento, a glamorous gourmet coffee bar serving made-to-order specialty coffee, tea and beverages – complimentary – every morning, alongside a selection of pastries and light refreshments. Using the hotel's new Coffee Concierge service, in-house guests of Four Seasons Hotel Boston can place their custom coffee order seamlessly using the Four Seasons mobile app to have it delivered to their room or ready to collect.

Making a return to Four Seasons Hotel Boston this month is Aujourd'hui, the second-floor breakfast and lunch restaurant with its hallmark floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic Public Garden views. Sanctuary, a quiet, sixth-floor garden terrace, also makes its debut this month, offering guests a rare private courtyard in the city for quiet reading or enjoying in-room dining al fresco. Also making its return with the hotel's reopening: The Vaults, refreshment pantries on every guest room floor of the hotel, stocked with snacks, treats and beverages, all complimentary to hotel guests and available 24 hours a day.

About Four Seasons Hotel Boston

Overlooking America's first botanical garden, Boston's longest-standing Forbes Five-Star hotel enjoys the city's most coveted location, just steps from historic attractions, luxury shopping, and culinary gems. Nestled in the heart of the nation's most walkable city, the sophisticated urban retreat debuted a lobby-level redesign in May 2023. Guests will experience intimate dining and bar service at the new Coterie restaurant and lounge, breakfast at the elegant Aujourd'hui, a complimentary gourmet coffee bar, a pool boasting views of the Public Garden and Beacon Hill, and a 24-hour fitness center. Whether Boston calls for leisure, business, or a celebratory milestone event, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is the choice for travelers of all kinds.

