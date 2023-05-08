The Smilist Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

GREAT NECK, N.Y., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") today announced the appointment of Andrew Mintz as Chief Executive Officer.

Andrew brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer for several very successful healthcare services platforms. He has a culture-first approach, an innovative mindset and the strategic capabilities to scale organizations and drive value for stakeholders.

Andrew's hiring comes after a year of impressive growth for The Smilist, in which the organization added 15 locations and entered two new states, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The Smilist is backed by Zenyth Partners and also last year welcomed new investor partners to the business, a consortium led by funds managed by BlackRock and by Manulife Investment Management, to support and accelerate the company's growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to The Smilist to build on our positive momentum. He is a transformational leader that will propel The Smilist and our teams into the next phase of growth and innovation while advancing our commitment to our providers, patients and staff," shared Robert Feuer, Managing Partner of Zenyth Partners and Co-Founder and Chairman of The Smilist.

Andrew relates, "I'm honored to join The Smilist and I look forward to working with all team members to accelerate innovation, boost performance and grow the organization to its full potential. The Smilist has a strong brand, a deep operational foundation, clear values and a dedication to high-quality patient care. In the next phase of development, we'll look to further enhance The Smilist's standing in the market with strategic initiatives aimed at building upon our strengths, differentiating our services and enhancing patient and employee experiences."

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the Northeast supporting over 60 locations with over 1,000 employees in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com.

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners is an operationally focused investment firm focused on building leading healthcare organizations. With long-term capital, Zenyth establishes lasting partnerships centered around building sustainable healthcare organizations and ensuring success for all stakeholders: patients, clinicians, and administrative staff. Zenyth is active building healthcare businesses including The Smilist Management, ReFocus Eye Health, Helping Hands Family, Align ENT and Allergy, Schweiger Dermatology Group and Renal Care 360. For more information, visit www.zenythpartners.com.

