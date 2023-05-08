Provar Appoints Ryan Westwood as New Chairman of the Board

In his new role, Ryan will use his successful technical entrepreneurial background to bolster industry relationships and develop company strategy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Provar, a leading provider of Salesforce testing solutions, has appointed Ryan Westwood as its new chairman of the board. In his new role, Ryan will work with Provar's executive leadership team to meet agreed-upon goals and objectives, monitor performance reporting, advise the company on how and when to deploy capital, help create a culture that attracts the best industry talent, and advise on strategic alliances with Salesforce and other companies in the Salesforce ecosystem.

Ryan is a well-known tech entrepreneur who has successfully exited three companies. He co-founded Simplus and grew it from $0 to over $400 million in revenue when merging with Infosys's ecosystem businesses. Ryan is also a public and private company director, an author of the bestselling book "The Five Characteristics of a Successful Entrepreneur," and the recipient of numerous accolades, including being named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 and Utah Business's CEO of the Year. In 2021, he was named as one of the top CEOs in America for Women by Comparably.

"I am excited to join Provar as its new chairman of the board and work alongside the talented team to further drive growth and innovation," said Ryan. "Provar provides incredible value to companies and has a strong reputation for providing the highest quality of testing solutions to customers. I look forward to contributing to the vision and strategic direction of the company as we further develop industry-leading solutions and help companies accelerate innovation."

Geraint Waters, CEO of Provar, added, "We are thrilled to have Ryan on board. His years of leading successful tech companies make him an excellent addition to our team. I am confident that his experience and expertise will be invaluable to us as we continue to innovate and grow."

About Provar

Provar offers integrated quality management, maintainable test automation, release governance, and outstanding support to teams using complex, multifaceted systems like Salesforce. Their suite of low-code products improve release agility, reduce system defects, and advance innovation. Whether you are an individual manual tester or part of a comprehensive QA team with automated workflows already in place, Provar is here to provide a galaxy of opportunities.

Visit http://www.provar.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Samantha Spector, Provar, (888) 224-6247, samantha.spector@provartesting.com

SOURCE Provar