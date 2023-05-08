Komodo Health Platform Powers 17 Cutting-Edge Health Economics and Outcomes Research Presentations at ISPOR 2023

World's Leading Life Sciences, Academic, and Government Research Teams Leverage Komodo's Healthcare Map™ to Gain Deeper, More Nuanced Understanding of Real-World Patient Journeys

Komodo Health today announced that its real-world evidence (RWE) technology platform has been used to support 17 new health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) studies being presented at the 2023 International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) global conference. Together, researchers representing Komodo Health, its customers, and its partners will present the results of research analyzing clinical and economic value across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19, multiple sclerosis, prostate cancer, and more.

Among the studies published at ISPOR, Komodo Health customers and partners — including the Reagan-Udall Foundation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Duke University, and Novo Nordisk — showcased the power of Komodo's Healthcare Map to transform HEOR with the deepest, most comprehensive view of real-world patterns of treatment and outcomes. For example:

The Reagan-Udall Foundation, commissioned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, explored the treatment utilization of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, including key characteristics of COVID-19 patients treated with mAb therapy in the outpatient setting.

explored the treatment utilization of monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, including key characteristics of COVID-19 patients treated with mAb therapy in the outpatient setting. Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Duke University studied the healthcare costs of patients with advanced prostate cancer who develop resistance to androgen deprivation therapy and progress to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

studied the healthcare costs of patients with advanced prostate cancer who develop resistance to androgen deprivation therapy and progress to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Novo Nordisk tracked healthcare treatment patterns and outcomes for patients with hemophilia A and B who have inhibitors (HAwI/HBwI), a subtype of hemophilia with higher disease burden and expensive, limited treatment options.

tracked healthcare treatment patterns and outcomes for patients with hemophilia A and B who have inhibitors (HAwI/HBwI), a subtype of hemophilia with higher disease burden and expensive, limited treatment options. The Komodo Health Clinical Research Team analyzed trends in depression severity among patients with psychiatric disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic for a podium presentation that will be delivered on Monday, May 8, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM ET.

"The world's top Life Sciences research teams are increasingly turning to Komodo's Healthcare Map and real-world evidence applications to power their research strategies," said Usha Periyanayagam, Head of Research and Analytics at Komodo Health. "Whether it's producing research to support public policies and government agencies or connecting disparate datasets on a single platform to advance our understanding of patient outcomes, we are committed to building the foundation for the future of healthcare research, and we are seeing our impact illustrated by the growing list of influential studies developed using our platform."

HEOR is one of the fastest-growing areas within Life Sciences, providing critical insight into the value and effectiveness of treatments for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare payers. Using Komodo's technology platform, Life Sciences innovators can quickly drive new therapies into the market and generate novel insights into the real-world impact of therapeutic and medical products by accessing the industry's most comprehensive resource for research-grade real-world data.

With Komodo, customers can leverage patient-centric intelligence from the company's multidimensional view of U.S. healthcare encounters for 330 million Americans, which serves as the backbone for producing high-quality research and evidence on disease burden and healthcare outcomes. In combination with the foundation of the Healthcare Map, Komodo provides the ability to layer in proprietary data and/or clinical, genomics, lab, and other types of data from Komodo's specialized proprietary partners for additional depth, dimension, and visibility into patient populations of interest. Within the Komodo platform, users can perform comprehensive analytics, develop predictive models, and employ custom workflows to unlock a range of patient-centric insights.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics. Komodo pairs the industry's most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise software and machine learning to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale. The company marries clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, equitable, and value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

