Winners of the 2022 En-Tête Awards for mental health reporting in French announced

LONDON, ON, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Six French-speaking Montreal journalists have won awards for excellence in reporting on mental health during 2022. The winning pieces, chosen by two independent juries, all come this year from the same two media organizations: Société Radio-Canada and La Presse. The winners will be celebrated at an event in Montreal on June 1.

In the Workplace Mental Health reporting category, Charles-Éric Blais-Poulin and Marissa Groguhé won first place for " Vague de suicides chez les artisans de la scène : Quand le rideau tombe à jamais " (Wave of suicides among stage craftsmen: When the curtain falls forever) published in La Presse on January 29, 2022. Alexis Gacon received a special mention for " Des ateliers d'intégration sociale et professionnelle pour schizophrènes " (Social and professional integration workshops for schizophrenics), broadcast on the Désautels le dimanche program on Radio-Canada on March 27, 2022.

In the Youth Mental Health Reporting category, Angie Landry and Rachel Del Fante won first prize for " Les risques de s'autodiagnostiquer un trouble de santé mentale avec les réseaux sociaux " (The risks of self-diagnosing a mental health disorder with social networks) published online by Radio-Canada on August 18, 2022. Ariane Lacoursière received a special mention for her article " Quand l'anxiété ronge les jeunes " (When anxiety gnaws at young people), published in La Presse on October 2, 2022.

These winners were selected from eight finalist submissions, representing 10 journalists. A total of 32 applications were submitted this year.

"It's really great to receive so many applications," said Cliff Lonsdale, president of the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. "The awards we give are intended to encourage journalists to take more interest in stories about mental health, and to do so with confidence and understanding, through the use of our En-Tête and Mindset guides."

En-Tête: Reportage et santé mentale and its English equivalent Mindset: Reporting on Mental Health are the only Canadian editorial guides written by experienced journalists for the benefit of other journalists, especially general-assignment reporters.

The prize-giving event on June 1 will be hosted by retired journalist Raymond Saint-Pierre, who will discuss the award-winning stories with the winners. The discussion will be edited into a podcast that will be available on the En-Tête website.

The En-Tête award for reporting on youth mental health is supported by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The award for reporting on mental health in the workplace is supported by Strategies for Mental Health in the Workplace, courtesy of Canada Life.

The Canadian Journalists Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charitable organization dedicated to the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and those they report on. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the publication of the En-Tête and Mindset guides, although the Forum retains sole editorial responsibility. Certain activities of the Forum, other than these awards, are also supported by the Globe and Mail, CBC News, and KFB Canada, as well as by individual donors. We thank CNW for publishing this press release.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma